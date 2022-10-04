Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Makes Arrest In October 4 Burglary
On Saturday, October 8, at 8:32 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers arrested Miguel Rodriguez, 46, from Ithaca, at a location in the 100 block of Cherry Street, after receiving a tip that he was at the location. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following:. Burglary...
WETM
Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested for Roles in Burglary and Fraudulent Check Scheme
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged role in a burglary and fraudulent check scheme this past summer. According to the Tompkins County Sheriff's Department, Joshua Payne was arrested in connection to a July 25th burglary at the Autoworks in Dryden. Payne also faces...
Arrest made in July auto theft in Dryden
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft in the Town of Dryden that occurred in late July. The man is also facing charges for passing a bad check. Police said Joshua Payne, 22, was charged with two felonies...
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
Crowd-surfing Baldwinsville superintendent arrested for DWI
BALDWINSVILLE — Just over a year into his tenure as Baldwinsville Central School District superintendent, Jason Thomson has been arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, […]
Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
Police investigating shots fired into Elmira house
Police are investigating a shooting on Elmira's eastside overnight, saying multiple people shot a house.
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State
On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
WOLF
Police search for Walmart theft suspect
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY - WOLF — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts and is currently on the lookout for one suspect. Police say that on September 22nd, the pictured male suspect removed a drone and pudding valued at $264 from the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre, Bradford County.
Man arrested for handgun possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been arrested after police found a handgun in his car during a traffic stop in Elmira earlier this week, according to the Elmira Police Department. Wayne Peters, 44, of Pennsylvania was arrested on October 4, 2022, at around 3:20 a.m. after EPD officers conducted a traffic stop on […]
2 teens arrested in 5-person Elmira burglary
Police have arrested two teens involved in a five-person burglary in downtown Elmira earlier this week.
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Police looking for Newark Valley larceny suspect
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a man who was involved in a gas station larceny that occurred in Newark Valley.
whcuradio.com
State Police at Ithaca looking for help identifying suspect in August larceny
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Authorities looking for help identifying a suspect in Tompkins County. State Police at Ithaca are seeking information about a man that allegedly stole an electric scooter from Target at the Shops at Ithaca Mall. They say it happened back on August 27th around 8:30 p.m. The man pictured below was last seen walking towards North Triphammer Road. Anyone with information is asked to call (607) 341-4441 and reference case number 11016718.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
Man arrested, broke into house, threatened to shoot woman in head
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department was called to the 100 block of Mary St. for a burglary. Police say on October 2 around 4:37 p.m., a 60-year-old woman called saying there was a man outside with a gun trying to break in. When police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect trying […]
Shooting in Elmira leaves one person hospitalized
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One person is now hospitalized after a shooting in Elmira on Wednesday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Elmira Police Department (EPD) reported they received calls of gunshots in the area of West 1st St. and Walnut St., where they found one person shot. The victim was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for […]
wxhc.com
Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing
Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
