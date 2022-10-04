ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State Football Stays At No. 10 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State football stayed put at No. 10 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions enjoyed a much-needed bye week, while other teams across the county battled it out on the gridiron. Each top-10 team won, but it didn’t come without its fair share of drama. Unranked Texas A&M came close to knocking off No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and Indiana kept its game close with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets

No.13 Penn State women’s volleyball (13-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost to No. 6 Ohio State (8-5, 3-2 Big Ten) in five sets (25-17, 25-15, 27-25, 25-22, 15-11) Friday in Columbus. Despite a valiant effort in the last two sets, the Nittany Lions dropped their third Big Ten match of the season. Penn State outside hitter Kashauna Williams put on a clinic with 20 kills on the night in the losing effort.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Women’s Hockey Ousted By Colgate 3-2

No. 11 Penn State women’s hockey (2-3) failed to outlast No. 6 Colgate (4-0) 3-2 at Pegula Ice Arena Friday afternoon. After falling behind by one score early in the second period, the Nittany Lions rattled off two consecutive goals courtesy of Katelyn Roberts and Mya Vaslet to snag a 2-1 late-game advantage.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops To Host Second Annual ‘Shrews’ Slamma Jamma’ October 26

“Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” is back for year two, folks. To get the student body in gear for the upcoming basketball season, head coach Micah Shrewsberry and the Penn State men’s basketball team are hosting the “Shrews’ Slamma Jamma” event for the second year in a row, the team announced on Thursday. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on October 26 at the East Halls basketball court.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
City
State College, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
State College, PA
Football
Onward State

Day: October 7, 2022

Penn State's new transfers, Ashton Calder and Ture Linden, were instrumental in the team's 5-2 defeat of Canisius. No. 13 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Loses To No. 6 Ohio State In Five Sets. By Mara McKeon. 10/7/22 9:28 pm. The Nittany Lions dropped their third conference matchup of the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy