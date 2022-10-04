Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Frost possible out west, but highs above normal Sunday into early next week
Saturday started with temperatures way below freezing with some spots recording lows in the mid 20s. Even in and around Lincoln, some areas were never as cool as what Lincoln Airport recorded with 25° this morning. Despite the cold start, temperatures were able to rebound into the 60s by mid-afternoon. Going forward, warmer weather is in the forecast as we continue to increase temperatures this weekend and into early next week.
klkntv.com
Cold start to Saturday, then warming up
We’re going to see a cold start to the weekend, but we warm up nicely after that. Highs in the 60s Saturday, 70s Sunday and Monday, then 80 is possible on Tuesday! We’ll then cool off after another cold front moves through and gives us rain chances late Tuesday into Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Cold for a couple of days
The next several days will be up and down, with the down happening first. Highs will only be in the middle 50s Friday, middle 60s Saturday, then back into the 70s Sunday ad the first half of next week. Precipitation chances are small, but we could see a few showers in central and western Nebraska Friday, then another rain chance for eastern Nebraska Tuesday night into Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Enjoy fall in Nebraska at these weekend events
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — This weekend will feel like fall, and there’s not a much better time to celebrate the season with these events. » Today is the First Friday of October, so head downtown and wander from gallery to gallery to see all different types of art.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Touch-A-Truck encourages highway traffic safety
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Highway drivers occasionally experience a situation where a vehicle is pulled on the side of the road. United States law in all 50 states requires drivers to pull into an adjacent lane due to safety concerns. Yet despite the law being in all states, traffic...
klkntv.com
LES linemen return home from working to restore power in Florida
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Twenty volunteers with the Lincoln Electric System returned home Friday afternoon. One lineman said it was paradise when they arrived in Florida, until they made it where Hurricane Ian came barreling through. Once they saw the destruction, they were ready to get to work. “Texas...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
klkntv.com
York stuns Seward in upset win
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) – York defeated Seward 28-14 on Friday in a big upset for the Dukes. York quarterback Ryan Seevers connected with receiver Garrett Ivey for a quick touchdown on the Dukes’ first offensive possession. After the score, the Bluejays marched down the field and punched it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska honors fallen firefighters after several heroes made the ultimate sacrifice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is calling for flags to be flown at half-staff beginning Friday to honor fallen firefighters across Nebraska and our country. His announcement comes as Americans gather in Washington, D.C., this weekend for the Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Back here in Nebraska, we’re...
klkntv.com
After tit-for-tat, Wilber-Clatonia breaks through to defeat Centennial
UTICA, Neb. (KLKN) – Wilber-Clatonia battled Centennial back and forth until it prevailed 41-28. Early in the game, Centennial’s Maj Nisly heaved a pass down the sideline, and Levi Zimmer made the catch in traffic — off of the defender’s head — for the touchdown.
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
klkntv.com
‘More is Possible’ Title IX Rally exhibits Husker women’s sports
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Husker Softball game against Colorado State came with a pregame celebration of women’s sports. To celebrate 5o years since the passing of Title IX laws, the More is Possible Rally held an exhibit of all 12 of Huskers’ women’s athletic teams.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of four of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. York 28, Seward 14: Ryan Seevers threw a touchdown early, then added two rushing TDs to help the Dukes upset the Bluejays in Channel 8’s Game of the Week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska comes from behind to defeat Rutgers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Huskers struggled out of the gate Friday. They punted five times in the first half, and quarterback Casey Thompson threw two interceptions. Despite being outgained 348-304, NU battled back from a 13-0 deficit to win 14-13 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Nebraska first showed signs...
klkntv.com
Omaha Gross spoils Norris’ homecoming game
FIRTH, Neb. (KLKN) – Norris High School hosted Omaha Gross Catholic for its homecoming game, but the Cougars came away with a 42-14 win. It started off great for Norris, which scored the first touchdown of the game. A pass to Cooper Cerny got the Titans a long play...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Northwest High School to forgo varsity basketball season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s newest high school will be forgoing a varsity basketball team this upcoming season. Lincoln Public Schools and Northwest High School, which opened this fall, made the announcement Friday. The Falcons will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman-level games for both girls and...
klkntv.com
Malcolm stays perfect with a win over Lincoln Lutheran
MALCOLM, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Lutheran came into Malcolm looking to spoil its undefeated season in the brisk fall air. But the Warriors of Lincoln Lutheran couldn’t get it done, losing the game 51-34. At the start of the third quarter, Malcolm led 22-21. Clippers quarterback Hayden Frank...
klkntv.com
Inflation haunts consumers ahead of Halloween and holiday season
LOINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After the pandemic, American families are ready to celebrate the holidays, starting with Halloween. A National Retail Federation study found that participation in Halloween-related activities is expected to reach the highest level in three years. But as inflation bedevils families’ plans, a financial advisor from...
klkntv.com
USDA grants $139,000 to Nebraska organizations to fund home repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — USDA Rural Development is awarding grants totaling $139,000 two Nebraska organizations. Rebuilding Together of Fremont will receive $60,000, and the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will receive nearly $79,000 through the Housing Preservation Grants. The money will be used to provide grants and low-interest loans to...
klkntv.com
Study finds new boosters could prevent around 90,000 deaths in the U.S. this winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Medical experts are urging everyone eligible to get the new COVID-19 vaccine booster shots as we head into colder months. A Commonwealth Fund study says they could prevent about 90,000 U.S. deaths this winter if people got them. The research also suggests they would prevent more than...
Comments / 0