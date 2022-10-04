Saturday started with temperatures way below freezing with some spots recording lows in the mid 20s. Even in and around Lincoln, some areas were never as cool as what Lincoln Airport recorded with 25° this morning. Despite the cold start, temperatures were able to rebound into the 60s by mid-afternoon. Going forward, warmer weather is in the forecast as we continue to increase temperatures this weekend and into early next week.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO