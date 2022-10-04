Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
Japan issues rare alert as North Korea fires missile without warning over main island
Japan urged residents to take shelter early Tuesday morning after North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over the country for the first time in five years, in a major and potentially dangerous escalation of recent weapons tests by the Kim Jong Un regime.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising
PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
South Korea, U.S. fire missiles to protest 'reckless' North Korean test
SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Korea and the U.S. military conducted rare missile drills and an American supercarrier repositioned east of North Korea after Pyongyang flew a missile over Japan, one of the allies' sharpest responses since 2017 to a North Korean weapon test.
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
North Korea's latest missile launch is 'destabilizing,' White House says
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch is destabilizing, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Tuesday as U.S. President Joe Biden reached out to regional allies and reaffirmed American support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KESQ
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
NPR
News brief: OPEC meeting, Trump document dispute, U.S. balancing act in Iran
You know, a lot of people may talk of a future of electric cars and solar panels, but the reality is that much of the world still runs on oil. And today's meeting of oil producers could affect everything from gas prices to the world economy to the war in Ukraine.
U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests
The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
Navy Times
North Korea flies planes near South Korea after missile launches
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. accuses China, Russia of enabling North Korea's Kim Jong Un
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States accused China and Russia on Wednesday of enabling North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by protecting Pyongyang from attempts to strengthen U.N. Security Council sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
NPR
How can the U.S. support protesters in Iran? Activists want a pause in nuclear talks
The Biden administration is trying to make it easier for tech companies to connect Iranians to the internet. It is one way they're supporting the protest movement sparked by the death of a woman. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. President Biden says he stands with the women of Iran and anti-government protesters....
AOL Corp
North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills
North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills
North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula. It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24. The isolated nation fired two more…
North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula
North Korea has fired a ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, according to officials in both South Korea and Japan.
U.S. and South Korea fire missiles into sea after Pyongyang launch over Japan
The U.S. and South Korean held joint live-fire military drills in response to Pyongyang's longest-range ballistic missile test that caused alarm in Japan as it flew over the country on Tuesday. Driving the news: The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command tweeted that the exercises were designed to "showcase combined deterrent & dynamic...
North Korea launches missile toward South Korean waters after U.S. sends carrier to region
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide any further details on the launch, which they said occurred Thursday morning local time, according to The Associated Press.
NPR
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stopped all foreign adoptions of Ukrainian children
We have a story this morning of international adoptions. Americans, as you may know, adopt children from numerous countries, and one is Ukraine, which in normal times releases hundreds of children to U.S. parents. Russia's invasion halted that, leaving some families stuck in the middle of the process. Here's NPR's Ashley Westerman.
Comments / 0