CNBC

North Korean missile launch raises alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
MILITARY
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Australia condemns North Korea after the rogue nuclear-armed nation fired a ballistic missile over Japan in a 'reckless' act of aggression

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a 'reckless and unacceptable act' that threatens the security of Australia's neighbours and partners. The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017. The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover...
WORLD
KESQ

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
WORLD
Axios

U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
MILITARY
Navy Times

North Korea flies planes near South Korea after missile launches

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.
WORLD
AOL Corp

North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
POLITICS
The Hill

North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills

North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula.  It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24.  The isolated nation fired two more…
MILITARY

