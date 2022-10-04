The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.

Related
Putin to meet top security officials Monday in wake of Crimea bridge explosion
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv
Official in one of four Russia-annexed regions in Ukraine announces a partial evacuation of civilians
Official: Strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia kill 17
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia races to reopen key Crimea bridge damaged in fiery blast
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
For Europe, Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning can’t be dismissed
Some Ukrainians voice mixed reactions to Nobel prize winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NATO once feared a Putin victory. Now it worries over his defeat
Why Saudi Arabia rebuffed Biden’s pleas for more oil
Iran protests keep pressure on Raisi as deaths reportedly rise
Xi to convene final party meeting before big leadership congress
Bolsonaro biting his tongue to seek advantage in Brazil’s runoff
Musk turns his diplomatic gaze to China-Taiwan from Ukraine
Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Two Palestinians killed in Israeli operation in Jenin
AP News Summary at 12:04 a.m. EDT
AP Business SummaryBrief at 2:43 a.m. EDT
Pope slams treatment of migrants as 2 Italians become saints
NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills
Leader Telegram
Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.https://www.leadertelegram.com
Comments / 0