Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’
Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a key logistical route for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.”“This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services,” the Russian president claimed.More follows... Read More Russia claims it is ‘fully committed’ to avoiding nuclear war - latestWhy did Putin invade Ukraine? The conflict explained
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill at least 12 after bridge blast
KYIV – A Russian missile barrage that crumbled apartment buildings and houses in Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least dozen people, Ukrainian officials said Sunday as Moscow strained to enforce its takeover of illegally annexed territory. The blasts that collapsed at least one high-rise residential building and blew...
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
NEW YORK – President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday.
Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine
OSLO – Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally. The Norwegian Nobel...
Macron at Europe's center stage with new summit initiative
PRAGUE – Smile flashing, giving a thumbs-up, Emmanuel Macron appears at Europe’s center stage again — literally. The photo of over 40 European leaders surrounding the French president Thursday ensured a symbolic image of unity of the continent faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, making the inaugural summit of the European Political Community an initial success for Macron, who launched the idea a few months ago.
Marcos Jr. reaffirms US ties in first 100 days of presidency
MANILA – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at home, including a coronavirus...
Montenegro holds pride march despite opposition from church
PODGORICA – Several hundred people on Saturday joined an LGBTQ pride march in Montenegro, held amid strong opposition from the influential Serbian Orthodox Church in the small conservative Balkan country. Montenegro's 10th pride event was dubbed “No more buts," reflecting demands that more be done to stem hate speech...
China lashes out at latest U.S. export controls on chips
BEIJING – China on Saturday criticized the latest U.S. decision to tighten export controls that would make it harder for China to obtain and manufacture advanced computing chips, calling it a violation of international economic and trade rules that will “isolate and backfire” on the U.S. “Out...
Palestinian gunman wounds 2 Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
JERUSALEM – A Palestinian assailant opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem on Saturday night, wounding four people, two of them seriously, Israeli authorities said, hours after a pair of Palestinian teenagers were killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. It was...
