WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. workers fare better than U.S. peers in pay hikes, stats show
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina beat the national average for year-over-year increases in annual pay, according to a company that processes payrolls nationally. The ADP National Employment Report’s Pay Insights for September reveal Georgia’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1% in September and state level media...
WRDW-TV
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
WRDW-TV
As Walker visits CSRA, new details emerge in abortion controversy
WADLEY, Ga. - Senate candidate Herschel Walker is making an appearance in Jefferson County as news broke Thursday that the woman who claims he paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. That undercuts the Georgia Republican Senate candidate’s statement that he didn’t know who...
WRDW-TV
Will Walker abortion payment allegations have an impact on Georgia Senate race?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Both parties are looking at Georgia’s Senate race as one that could decide the balance of power in the United States Senate. Recent abortion payment allegations against Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker are making headlines, but will it impact how Georgians vote in November?
WRDW-TV
Herschel Walker campaigns in Jefferson County
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker was in Jefferson County Thursday, rallying support in his challenge against current Senator Raphael Warnock. It comes as Walker finds himself at the center of a scandal involving his stance on abortions. After a three-and-a-half-hour delay, Walker finally took the stage...
WRDW-TV
Health officials seeing Georgia drug overdose increase
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recent surveys show that drug overdose deaths in Georgia have increased very dramatically. WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace spoke with Dana Glass, the CEO of Aspire Behavioral Health about what sh’es been seeing. “Well for the first time we are actually seeing a dramatic...
WRDW-TV
The Ga. National Fair starts soon. Here’s everything you need to know.
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair is starting soon. Gates open: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. *On Thursday, Oct. 6, gates open at 3 p.m. Food and outside vendors: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. McGill Marketplace: Noon-10 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Georgia Grown Building, Heritage Hall and Miller-Murphy-Howard:...
