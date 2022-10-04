“Incredibly brutal luck” – Senators goalie Cam Talbot to miss out NHL season due to upper-body injury

Read full article on original website
Jimmy Vesey and Rangers agree to 1-year contract
Forward Jimmy Vesey agreed to a terms on a one-year contract with the New York Rangers on Sunday. The team
Swept out of wild card, Jays face winter of disappointment
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looked to Hollywood to lift the spirits of Toronto fans after the Blue Jays finished one win shy of a postseason berth in 2021
Browns CB Denzel Ward ruled out during Chargers game due to concussion
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out for the remainder of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being put under concussion protocol following an injury.
WATCH: Browns RB Kareem Hunt scores rushing TD on Sunday afternoon
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt scored a rushing touchdown in the red zone to tie the game for the team. Kicker Cade York made the extra point, regaining the lead.
