L.A. Weather Looks at Latina Life in the City (Excerpt)

Maria Amparo Escandón clearly loves Los Angeles as much we do and her new book L.A. Weather (Flatiron Books) conveys the complexities of the city that don’t always make it easy, especially as a Chicana. Escandón shares an intimate glimpse into Mexican family life, filled with tradition, music, food and love.With a diary format, the absorbing tale follows the struggles of the Alvarado family, delving into the lives of parents Oscar and Keila and their three grown daughters Claudia, Olivia and Patricia as they navigate the city and their careers– as a chef, an architect and a social-media expert, respectively.
CicLAvia Rolls Through the Heart of L.A. this Sunday

During the very first CicLAvia –the bike-driven gathering which closes L.A. roads to car traffic– thousands of people got the opportunity to see their city in a whole new way. The new perspective brought communities together out onto the streets, using people-powered modes of transportation: bikes, skates, skateboards, scooters and bodies (walking and running). The event’s success proved that Angelenos have a strong desire to connect with each other outside of their automobiles when the streets feel safe and welcoming. After pandemic cancellations and lockdowns, this is truer than ever.
