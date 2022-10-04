During the very first CicLAvia –the bike-driven gathering which closes L.A. roads to car traffic– thousands of people got the opportunity to see their city in a whole new way. The new perspective brought communities together out onto the streets, using people-powered modes of transportation: bikes, skates, skateboards, scooters and bodies (walking and running). The event’s success proved that Angelenos have a strong desire to connect with each other outside of their automobiles when the streets feel safe and welcoming. After pandemic cancellations and lockdowns, this is truer than ever.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO