Burleson, TX

CandysDirt

In Fort Worth’s Tanglewood, ‘Teardown’ Isn’t Necessarily a Bad Word

I’m suspicious of motives behind phrases such as “highest and best use,” which are intended to offer a moral justification for razing older properties. With its oversized lots and access to first-rate Tanglewood Elementary School, the many smaller 1960s ranch-style houses that average 2,500 square feet have proved tempting targets for teardown and redevelopment. Many of these ranch-style houses are fairly simple affairs, lacking many amenities now considered necessities.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Burleson, TX
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Dallas-Fort Worth as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

These are the 5 most recommended hairstylists in Frisco

Finding a hairstylist is a very big deal, I’ve been with mine for years and refuse to go anywhere else. Even when she moved two hours away, it’s fine, I'm fine, everything is fine. Since finding a new stylist can be an overwhelming feat, here’s a list of...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Massive Flower Mound Ranch Project Approved After Years of Planning

A massive new development approved this week in Flower Mound could support 20,000 new residents along with stores where they shop and offices where they work. The site is a rare 1,000 acres of vacant land surrounding all four corners of a major intersection at US 377 and FM 1171 near I-35W in far west Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Rabies reported in Plano, no cases in GC

Last week, the city of Plano confirmed a case of rabies in a bat that came into the shelter earlier this week. The incident also involved a pet that was not up to date on its vaccinations and must be put in quarantine for 90 days. Even though rabies has...
PLANO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Where to eat, drink, shop and stay at the Historic Stockyards in Fort Worth

A trip to Fort Worth would not be complete without a trip to the Stockyards. In the Stockyards, guests can experience the unique western feel of Texas. In the 19th century, many drovers came through Fort Worth as they were moving cattle. According to the Stockyard’s website, in the 1870’s “Fort Worth had become a major center for the buying and shipping of livestock, thanks to the Texas & Pacific Railroad.” The website details how the Fort Worth stockyards became a prominent livestock trading center, and they mention that in the Great Depression it was the largest livestock trading center in the country. Read the full history here.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Construction of Local Waterfront Restaurant Complex Continues

The second phase of a waterfront restaurant complex project is set to begin in November. Located on Lake Ray Hubbard, the development is a part of the $1 billion Sapphire Bay mixed-use project. The Sapphire Bay development is established off Interstate 30 in Rowlett. The land faces the lake, which...
ROWLETT, TX
