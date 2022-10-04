Biz Bits: Winery closing location in Juliaetta

JULIAETTA — The restaurant and tasting room of Colter’s Creek in Juliaetta is in its last months of operations.

Its final day is expected to be sometime in December and the building at 308 Main St. will be sold, said Melissa Sanborn, an owner and winery manager of Colter’s Creek.

“Our vineyard can no longer keep up with our growing wine sales, and as staffing in Juliaetta becomes increasingly difficult, we have decided to close our Juliaetta location,” according to a recent newsletter from Colter’s Creek.