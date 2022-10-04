Read full article on original website
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Maya Chappell death: Man in court charged with murdering toddler
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a two-year-old girl in County Durham. Maya Chappell died in hospital on 30 September, two days after being found in a critical condition at a property in Shotton Colliery. Michael Daymond, 26, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates' Court charged with murder. Mr...
BBC
Thailand attack: ‘I am full of pain and anger'
Duangphan Patphaothanun is wandering outside a childcare centre, clutching a bag full of toys. The 64-year-old grandmother wants to know when she can see her grandson, so she can place his most treasured possessions with him in his coffin - the bag includes a large plastic dinosaur. Three-year-old Pattarawut is...
Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 100 activists arrested
Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 100 arrests over this weekend as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand...
BBC
Delhi: India 11-year-old alleges rape in school toilet by seniors
Police in India are investigating allegations that an 11-year-old schoolgirl has been gangraped by two senior students in the school toilet. The alleged assault happened in July but came to light on Thursday after it was highlighted by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The DCW has sought an inquiry...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
BBC
Saskatchewan suspect killed 11, including brother, police say
The suspect in a deadly mass stabbing that stunned Canada acted on his own - and his own brother was among the victims, police say. Myles Sanderson, 32, died after being arrested on a motorway on 7 September. His brother, 31-year-old Damien, was found dead several days earlier. Ten other...
BBC
Loud radio made lorry driver unaware he killed biker in Nitshill
A lorry driver's radio was so loud he was unaware he had killed a biker, a court has heard. Alistair Campbell, 43, hit 62-year-old George Glasgow while changing lanes approaching traffic lights on the B773 in Nitshill, Glasgow, in August 2020. Mr Glasgow's motorbike was pushed along the road while...
BBC
Student suicides: Parents seek law change to prevent deaths
A group of parents whose children killed themselves at university are campaigning for a change in law to make the institutions more accountable. They want universities to have a legal duty of care towards their students, like schools already do. The parents include Natasha Abrahart's mother and father, who sued...
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
BBC
Peter Tobin: Serial killer dies in hospital, aged 76
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died in hospital, at the age of 76. He was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He was also serving life terms at HMP Edinburgh for the murders...
BBC
Ayr building firm boss killed worker with cable ties
A building firm boss has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years after killing one of his workers with cable ties. George McMillan choked Michael Thomson, 46, to death at his business in Ayr in July 2020 before dumping his body in a car in lay-by. The High Court...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Parkland: Virginia couple ‘exploited’ brother of gunman
Two men who offered to house the brother of a gunman who killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida, have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to defraud him. Zachary Cruz had hoped for a fresh start by moving in with Richard Moore and Michael Donovan, both 45, in Fishersville, Virginia.
BBC
Adam Clapham death: Two more charged with man's murder
Two more men have been charged with the murder of a man in South Yorkshire. Adam Clapham, 31, was found dead in Spring Street, Rotherham, on the morning of 19 September. The men, aged 18 and 23, had been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, false imprisonment and causing a male to engage in sexual activity, South Yorkshire Police said.
BBC
Tamim Ian Habimana stabbing: One boy guilty of revenge killing
A youth has been found guilty of the "revenge" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart in Woolwich, south east London, in July 2021. A boy, 16, was found...
BBC
'Tobin is a coward who took secrets to his grave'
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died at the age of 76. Former Strathclyde Police detective David Swindle, who led the investigation into Peter Tobin, said he had no doubts that Tobin killed more people. “This is someone who had no respect for humanity,” he said. The killer was serving...
BBC
Great Waldingfield inquest opens into deaths of mother and daughter
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a 12-year-old girl and her mother remains in hospital awaiting interview, an inquest has heard. Jillu Nash, 44, and Louise Nash were found dead at home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield, Suffolk, on 8 September. A post-mortem found Louise was stabbed in...
