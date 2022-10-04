ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the death toll continues to climb following Hurricane Ian, it’s clear the road to recovery in Florida will be a long one. Several Wilmington Fire Department firefighters took it upon themselves to make that relief effort a little easier. While first responders in Wilmington...
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:. Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30–11...
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture. The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening. Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two...
TURKEY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you on this Saturday evening! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s again Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.
WECT

Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
Calabash FD to host open house event, public invited to meet new chief

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW. The free, family-friendly event will give the local community the chance to meet the station’s new fire chief, Keith McGee. The event also offers free hot dogs and drinks.
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 o’clock Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield of Navassa has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County. A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017. Westfield had previously faced charges for:. 1 count of a statutory sex offense.
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
