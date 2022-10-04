Read full article on original website
WECT
Shooting wraps on Erik Estrada’s new TV series in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Erik Estrada skyrocketed to stardom on board a motorcycle, playing the role of Officer Frank Poncherello on NBC’s hit show CHiPs in the late 70s and early 80s. The series’ success made Estrada a household name. Estrada’s new series, Divine Renovation, which just finished shooting in the Wilmington area, adds a spiritual element to the familiar genre of home renovation/restoration shows.
WECT
Riverfest returns to Wilmington after a two-year hiatus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is returning to downtown Wilmington after a two-year hiatus. Created in 1979, the Riverfest festival is a city staple and prides itself in showcasing what Wilmington has to offer to the community but had to be put on hold due to the pandemic. “Wilmington’s downtown...
WECT
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As the death toll continues to climb following Hurricane Ian, it’s clear the road to recovery in Florida will be a long one. Several Wilmington Fire Department firefighters took it upon themselves to make that relief effort a little easier. While first responders in Wilmington...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: gorgeous wrap to the fall weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Our First Alert forecast features continued cool northeasterly breezes keeping daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s through early this week. Nights will have lows in the 50s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms:
WECT
Riverfest begins in downtown Wilmington on Friday, October 7
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Riverfest is expected to bring around 60,000 people to downtown Wilmington for three days of events, beginning Friday, October 7. Per the City of Wilmington, the festival is returning after a two-year hiatus due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the festival will be back in full swing. You can also find the full event layout online here.
WECT
UNCW community can receive COVID and flu shots at events throughout October
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Abrons Student Health Center is offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID boosters to students, faculty and staff, and community members. The boosters are available without appointment and are scheduled for the following days and times on the second floor of DePaolo Hall:. Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30–11...
WECT
‘Unbelievably wild’: Turkey breaks into home, evades police capture
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (Gray News) – A wild turkey broke through a window into an Ohio home and managed to evade capture. The Miami Township Police Department shared body cam footage from the incident, which happened Monday evening. Video shows the frantic turkey inside a living room with two...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: fabulous fall weekend with falling temps & low humidity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nice to see you on this Saturday evening! Your First Alert forecast features changes after a aforementioned cold front slipped through the Cape Fear Region Friday night. A puff of cool northerly breezes should be enough to reset daytime highs to the lower and middle 70s again Sunday. Through the period, nights will have lows in the 50s with a small option for 40s, humidity levels will remain crisp, and skies should stay mostly or completely dry. The forecast will be mainly dry through Tuesday but a system by the middle of next week will bring a good chance of rain and maybe even a few thunderstorms.
WECT
Section of Market Street to close for filming on October 10
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Market Street is set to be closed between N 7th and N 8th streets on Monday, October 10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the closure will allow for crews to set up, shoot the scenes and take down their equipment for the upcoming film “The Supremes At Earl’s All You Can Eat.”
WECT
Pet of the Week: Gidget and Bruce from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gidget, a 9-year-old, female Plott hound, and Bruce, a 3.5-year-old, male American pit bull terrier, are available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. Both dogs are very sweet, according to their handlers. Both are up-to-date on their vaccinations and have...
WECT
‘We were fortunate to have that situation to deal with’: Owner of shrimp boat stuck on beach talks about rescue efforts
HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The morning before Hurricane Ian hit the Carolina coast, the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat from Holden Beach got stuck in rough waters with engine troubles. The Coast Guard was called in to rescue the four-man crew after they anchored down about two miles off the...
WECT
Calabash FD to host open house event, public invited to meet new chief
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department has announced that they will be hosting an open house event from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 15 at 892 Persimmon Road SW. The free, family-friendly event will give the local community the chance to meet the station’s new fire chief, Keith McGee. The event also offers free hot dogs and drinks.
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WECT
New Hanover Co. Pandemic Operations Center no longer providing on-site COVID testing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pandemic Operations Center will no longer provide on-site COVID-19 testing as part of its daily operations, New Hanover County officials announced Friday. “This change comes based on the availability of testing throughout the community and as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid...
WECT
Macedonia Church Road to be closed for U.S. 74 interchange construction
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - To allow for the construction of an interchange and bridge on U.S. 74, Macedonia Church Road will be closed for up to two months beginning on Monday, October 10. Per the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the interchange is set for construction at the intersection...
WECT
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 o’clock Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
WECT
Town hall forum held at Southeastern Community College for Columbus County political candidates
Wilmington firefighters help in Hurricane Ian relief in Florida. NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAs found in some animals. Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAs chemicals in some wildlife.
WECT
Navassa man found not guilty in statutory rape case
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gregory Westfield of Navassa has been found not guilty on all counts in a statutory rape case that was heard in Brunswick County. A Navassa resident, Westfield had been arrested in 2017. Westfield had previously faced charges for:. 1 count of a statutory sex offense.
WECT
Woman arrested, charged with driving off after fatal collision with pedestrian
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) -A woman has been charged with a DWI and felony hit and run in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian near Bladenboro on Saturday, October 1. Per a North Carolina State Highway Patrol representative, fire crews were called to a minor accident located 1.8 miles southwest of Bladenboro on NC-410 at around 9:20 p.m. A passenger in one of the vehicles, 18-year-old Haley Jasmine Skipper, stepped outside of the car to review to damage.
WECT
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Brunswick Co.
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Thursday morning in Brunswick County. According to N.C. State Highway Patrol, 46-year-old Jon Downey, of Shallotte, was killed in the collision, which took place on Gray Bridge Road near Tar Landing Road at around 6:40 a.m.
