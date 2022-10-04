Road work resumes on Pullman's Grand Avenue

Traffic condenses down to one lane on Grand Avenue as construction workers resurface the road in Pullman on Monday. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The City of Pullman is making progress on repairing roads in town as fall gets into full swing.

Construction on delayed work from last week along with two new projects were set to begin Monday. City officials encourage motorists to use caution while driving in construction zones and to be aware of traffic control in the area.

The city contracted Motley-Motley Inc. to repair the intersection between Grand Avenue and Center Street last week after a Sept. 17 water main break, according to its website. The project was expected to finish Thursday, but crews encountered issues with the thickness of the asphalt, the city stated in a news release.