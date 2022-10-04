Moscow adopts climate action plan

Many of those in attendance at Monday’s Moscow City Council meeting applauded as the council adopted the city’s Climate Action Plan.

The plan is a guiding document to help city government operations reach net zero emissions by 2035.

The council and deputy city supervisor Tyler Palmer emphasized that this plan contains no mandatory programs for residents. It only applies to city government operations, though Mayor Art Bettge said he hopes that the community uses it as an example to minimize its effect on the climate. He said the city government produces only 2.4% of the total emissions in the community.