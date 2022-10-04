ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Police Blotter: Yelling and screaming leads to arrest

By The News Guard
The News Guard
The News Guard
 5 days ago

Police Blotter

The police blotter relates to the public record of incidents as reported by law enforcement agencies.

All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information printed is preliminary and subject to change.

For specific details or concerns about cases listed, contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Lincoln City Police

September 21

7:40 a.m.

Male subject arrested in the 2300 block of N Highway 101 for a Warrant for Failure to Appear Sex Offense / Fail to Register. Brought to city jail. Report taken.

7:57 a.m.

Report of a Physical Domestic in the 400 block of Jetty Avenue. A woman yelling for help. One subject taken into custody for Felony Assault 4, Domestic Harassment, Domestic Strangulation, and Interfering with 911.

11:54 a.m.

Police responded to NE Neptune and NE 69th Street on a Trespass call. Report of males camping one private property. A male was arrested at the scene for Depositing Trash within 100 yards of a waterway. Male transported to city jail. Idaho declined to extradite on a previous Warrant.

September 22

1:15 p.m.

Police responded to the report of a death in the 1100 block of SW 13th Street. District attorney and medical examiner released the deceased. Pacific View responded. A report taken.

9:28 p.m.

Extra patrols requested in the 5700 block of NW Logan Road due to ongoing issues with neighbor’s dogs and with noise issue and partying.

September 23

3:45 p.m.

Police reposed to a Hit and Run at 11th Drive and SW Fleet Drive. Vehicle ran into caller and proceeded towards Highway 101. Report taken.

September 24

No log entries were made

September 25

12:54 a.m.

Police responded to a traipses report in the 1700 block of NW 44th Street. Security reporting that an intoxicated male refuses to leave location after being trespassed and issued a six month exclusion. A male subject was taken into custody and transported to the county jail where he was cited and released for Trespass II.

8:20 a.m.

Police took a report in the 5000 block of SE Highway 101 after a business reported damage at a freshly poured wet concrete location.

11:29 a.m.

Police arrested a female suspect in the 3000 block of NW Inlet Avenue after a caller reported a female in the area yelling and screaming on private property. Female was arrested on two misdemeanor warrants and possession of meth.

12:05 p.m.

Police took a report in the 4800 block of NW Logan Road after caller reported a male suspect dismantled a disabled ramp and stole material.

2:07 p.m.

Police responded to a call about a fight in the 4000 block of N Highway 101. Officers found no crime. An autistic male having an episode. A report taken.

September 26

3:25 a.m.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 4000 block of N Highway 101 for an incorrect plate one the vehicle. The driver attempted to elude. The make driver was arrested and transported to the county jail charged with Driving While Suspended Misdemeanor and Elude in a Vehicle.

10:03 a.m.

Extra patrols requests inn the 600 block of SE Port Avenue following reporters a unwanted campers on property.

11:52 p.m.

Request for extra patrols due to vehicle leaving bags of garbage at donation site in the 1000 block of SE Highway 101.

September 27

2:16 a.m.

Police responded to the 3000 block of NE Highway 101 to a parked vehicle with doors open. A female was arrested and transported to county jail for warrants out of Lincoln County.

8:12 a.m.

Extra patrols requested in the SE Reef and SE 8th Street area. Neighbors reporting suspicious activity such as possible drug deals or selling of possible stolen property.

Comments / 0

