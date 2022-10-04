ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Annual CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises $550K for 33 Nashville Charities

Event supports charities serving former offenders, victims of crime, and youth. CoreCivic held its annual Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The Charity Golf Classic raised $550,000 this year – funds that will go to a group of 33 non-profit organizations supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. More than $7 million has been raised for charity since the event’s inception in 1991.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award

Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett

Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Local
Tennessee Government
Rutherford County, TN
Education
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson

Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old. She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jamie Laureen Cowley

Jamie Laureen Cowley of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 74 years old. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Aubrey Caldwell and Eleanor Maurine Caldwell. Mrs. Cowley was a member of Highland Heights of Church of...
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Librarian#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Football Games#College#Rutherford Faces
Rutherford Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Introduces 2022 – 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate

Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with...
SMYRNA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes

Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo

Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville!
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: ‘Mickie’ Nancy Sylvia Haynes

Mrs. “Mickie” Nancy Sylvia Haynes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Frank and Julia Jones Clifton. Mrs. Haynes worked as a dental assistant until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.

Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old. He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy