Annual CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises $550K for 33 Nashville Charities
Event supports charities serving former offenders, victims of crime, and youth. CoreCivic held its annual Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The Charity Golf Classic raised $550,000 this year – funds that will go to a group of 33 non-profit organizations supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. More than $7 million has been raised for charity since the event’s inception in 1991.
Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team Recently Trained on School Safety
Crisis negotiators trained for school safety situations during recent exercises at Rockvale High School, said Lt. Derek Oeser of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team. “Our goal is always ‘a peaceful resolution’ in the interest everyone involved,” Oeser said. In the interest and focus of...
Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award
Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett
Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
Smyrna Fire Department to Host an Open House October 16
Come out to the Smyrna Fire Department Fire Station 5 (2200 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1-5 pm for an Open House. Enjoy a day of fun, food, and educational activities for the family. Scheduled Events and Displays. 911 Simulator. Apparatus and Safety...
OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson
Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old. She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle...
Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville
Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.
OBITUARY: Jamie Laureen Cowley
Jamie Laureen Cowley of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, she was 74 years old. She was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by her parents, James Aubrey Caldwell and Eleanor Maurine Caldwell. Mrs. Cowley was a member of Highland Heights of Church of...
Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022
Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS. It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course....
Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Introduces 2022 – 2023 Class of The Commonwealth Society
The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to introduce the 2022 – 2023 class of The Commonwealth Society, a forum for Rutherford County business professionals to receive a “behind the scenes” look at the inner workings of the county’s largest hospital while exploring healthcare issues of national and local importance.
OBITUARY: Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate
Betty Louise Lloyd Wingate of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home with family on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born February 9, 1936, in Cramerton, NC, the daughter of Laura Mullis Lloyd and H.A. Lloyd. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with...
Thurman Francis Arts Academy Earns National Blue Ribbon Award
When you walk into Thurman Francis Arts Academy, you will be greeted not only by the Principal, Jeff McCann, but by the sounds of stringed instruments, dancing, and kids talking excitedly about what their next class is. It’s true the school is unique in its offerings of a curriculum enriched...
OBITUARY: Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes
Peggy Lucille Vaughn Estes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, she was 81 years old. A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Coleman and Vera Gertrude Merritt Vaughn. Mrs. Estes was also preceded in death by her husband Don Estes...
The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023....
Celebrate Spooky Season at BOOze at the Zoo
Grab your best costume and celebrate spooky season at the Zoo during BOOze at the Zoo. The event features unlimited BOOze samples, trick-or-treating, live music, and plenty of party animals! With some of the best vendors and festive scenery, BOOze at the Zoo is sure to be the wildest costume party in Nashville!
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
OBITUARY: ‘Mickie’ Nancy Sylvia Haynes
Mrs. “Mickie” Nancy Sylvia Haynes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Frank and Julia Jones Clifton. Mrs. Haynes worked as a dental assistant until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting...
Your October Isn’t Complete Without a Ghost Tour at the Sam Davis Home
Bring the whole family for some spooky fun at the Ghost Tours at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on October 14th and 15th, and October 22nd and 23rd, 2022!. Jump on the hayride to begin your spooky tour, then enter the...
Ribbon Cutting: Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering in Murfreesboro
Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro. A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN. 1430 Medical Center Parkway,...
OBITUARY: Robert Lee Hall Jr.
Robert Lee Hall, Jr. passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the VA Hospital in Nashville, he was 63 years old. He was a native of Rantoul, IL and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the Coast Guard. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Doris...
