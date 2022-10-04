Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents a menu of well-traveled classics and fusion share plates. Taking a prime spot at the newly constructed Paseo South Gulch, the 3,000-square-foot restaurant will boast a vibrant and elevated classic earthy aesthetic. Designed by award-winning designer Sarah Carpenter, the spacious dining room is anchored by a 16-seat bar and large windows, allowing guests to enjoy the comfortable and warm environment.

