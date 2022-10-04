Manufacturers : EDFAN, Durban, E27 Iluminación, El Ceibo, Huup, Oficios Asociados, Quadri, Sassi, WAGG. Text description provided by the architects. The Paseo la Plaza has always captivated us locals for its enigmatic urban space, whose language empathizes with the collective imaginary of the heterogeneous nature of a city, especially one like Buenos Aires. As its name suggests, the prevailing emptiness, air, and vegetation literally illustrate the identity of the square. Its alleys of cobblestones surround the theaters and each building has an identity that clearly emulates an old village. It is in this unique attribute so valued by the consumer that we analyze how we can integrate a new identity. An identity that should keep "Paseo la Plaza: The Square" as the main protagonist and "Manduca Market" as its necessarily integrated market.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 1 HOUR AGO