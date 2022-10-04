Read full article on original website
Gold Rush Cocktail Recipe
When we think of classic cocktails, we think of internationally renowned, decades-long favorites, born in bars so old we hardly know the origins. The gold rush? A recent classic, crafted in 2000 at New York's famous Milk & Honey. According to an interview featured on Punch with T.J. Siegal, the drink was a riff on his favorite, the bourbon sour, made silky sweet with the addition of honey syrup. Because Siegal drank his sours without egg and on the rocks, the gold rush is served the same way, further differing from a classic whiskey sour.
The Reason Buffalo Wings Always Come With Celery And Blue Cheese
It's the same thing wherever you go. Be it a place that claims it has "the best wings in the state" or a local bar, your order of crispy, juicy buffalo chicken wings always comes with a side of celery and blue cheese. Why is it never something like carrots and ranch dressing or lettuce leaves and sour cream? Who sold the famous poultry dish first?
Instagram Is Divided Over In-N-Out's Savory Meal Selection
In-N-Out is one of the most popular fast food chains in the country. Per Restaurant Business, the restaurant was the top pick for families, with 76.9% of survey respondents with kids giving it positive ratings. Known for its fresh, made-to-order burgers and fries, the chain has a steadfast following of loyal fans. The burger joint took to Instagram to ask its fans what their preferred meal is: the Double-Double Meal, Cheeseburger Meal, or Hamburger Meal. The post quickly amassed over 23,000 likes along with hundreds of comments from fans passionately choosing their favorite meal.
The Reason Round Pizzas Come In Square Boxes
Picture this: It's Friday night. You just returned home from a long day at work, and the weekend has officially begun. You're far too tired to whip up a homemade dinner, so you order an extra-large pizza to enjoy. The piping hot, cheesy, and saucy 'za finally arrives. You set the box on the table, open it up, and allow the umami, comforting aroma to fill your abode. But as you hungrily grab a couple of pieces, you notice that each slice — which is likely triangular — is a fraction of a circular whole, which is then stored and transported in a square container. Your mind is understandably blown, and you start to wonder how this mathematical paradox has existed for so long in the culinary world. For one, many pizzas are round due to the traditional dough-making process, according to BakingHow.
Easy Cheese Fondue Recipe
Who knew you could make your own cheese fondue at home? This fun appetizer only requires a handful of ingredients and comes together in under 30 minutes, making it ideal for serving to party guests. This recipe utilizes both Swiss and Gouda cheeses for a pairing of both sharp and nutty flavors. Trust us, once you taste this homemade fondue, you'll never buy storebought again.
Why Lisa Vanderpump's Everything Bagel Martini Just Works
Everything bagel seasoning has made its way around the food universe time and again, popping up everywhere from a chicken recipe to a Lay's potato chip flavor. That's presumably what inspired Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, daugher of "Real Housewives" star Lisa Vanderpump, to do the unthinkable: She created an everything bagel martini.
Pizzana Chef Daniele Uditi Admits This Food Critic Made Him Cry - Exclusive
Daniele Uditi is the embodiment of the American dream. He came to Los Angeles from Italy with little money in his pocket and the hope of working his way up to become a successful chef. While discussing his new series "Best in Dough," Uditi told us in an exclusive interview that as he was trying to make it in the food world, he struggled with housing, having to live out of his car for months. "Honestly, I don't want to remember with a sad eye," he said. "It's an experience, and it fortified [me]. I [was] alone in a new country, not speaking the language. I had to figure out how to start everything from scratch."
The Unexpected Way Ina Garten Cures Salmon
Curing foods by rubbing or injecting them with a salt mixture and letting that salt do its magic over a period of time is a very popular way of preserving throughout the world (via The Seattle Times). For many of us, "salted and cured" might conjure up visions of delightful charcuterie boards with bits of dried ham and sausages artfully arranged with cheese, bread, and a nice glass of wine. Ina Garten is no stranger to that sort of platter, especially given her expertise as both a cook and party planner (per Barefoot Contessa). But curing isn't only for meats. It's a process that is used with fish as well, particularly in parts of the world where fish is abundant and winters are long.
Red-Eye Gravy: Cracker Barrel's Bizarre Discontinued Sauce
Cracker Barrel — you know it from a mile away. It's an American breakfast institution marked by its cabin-like architecture, rocking chair-lined storefront, charming orange logo, and general store that sells tchotchkes and knick-knacks. The southern food kitchen is a one-stop-shop for sinful comfort food. The franchise is so popular, in fact, that each year Cracker Barrel serves 230 million hungry guests, turning over 210 million biscuits, 162 million eggs, and 140 million slices of bacon (per Cracker Barrel). The award-winning chain offers southern classics like chicken fried steak, fried pickles, and buttery grits. In addition to its classic menu, the homestyle restaurant recently added vegetarian options, like its new Impossible breakfast sausage.
Which Hell's Kitchen Winner Is Worth The Most?
In its 20-season span, "Hell's Kitchen" has launched the careers of many of its contestants. While a good portion of "Hell's Kitchen" hopefuls failed to make it to the top, the competition's winners have had varying degrees of success following the show. Not easy, former contestants have revealed what it's like to compete in Hell's "Kitchen." A grueling experience for all contestants, but some have been able to turn their stints on the show into lucrative careers.
Trader Joe's Mouthwatering Garlic Spread Has A Grip On Reddit
Trader Joe's is the mecca for inventive snacks, pre-made dips, frozen meals, and more that has generated a cult-like following. TJ's plays up seasonal flavors and constantly cranks out new products, drumming up buzz like an artist dropping a new single. Enthusiasts keep a finger on TJ's pulse via its active social media and podcast then flock to stores to be the first to try its newest creations.
Cheesy Mexican Cornbread Recipe
Cornbread is the ultimate Southern comfort food. It's the perfect addition to all types of dishes including barbecue, pot pie, and beef stew. While most recipes call for the inclusion of sugar or honey, this recipe eliminates both and instead pursues a more savory route with flavors from the Southwest and Mexico. This recipe has it all with green chiles for a sweet and tangy touch, jalapeños for a bit of heat, and shredded cheddar cheese for that cheesy melty goodness!
How To Take Your Key Lime Pie Base To The Next Level
Key lime pie is truly an indulgence like no other. It's tart, it's sweet, it's creamy, it's fluffy. The legendary dessert's origin story has been up for debate for generations. According to Southern Living, one theory states that the pie was actually invented in New York City rather than Florida, where lots of people falsely assume most of the world's key limes are grown. Allegedly, in the early 1930s, a group of workers at the New York Condensed Milk Company replaced lemon juice with lime juice in its famous Magic Lemon Cream Pie. Another popular anecdote involves a woman simply known as Aunt Sally, who baked the first key lime pies in the Curry Mansion Inn in the 1890s.
What Happened To Cropsticks After Shark Tank?
Over the years, we've seen countless kitchen tools on "Shark Tank," from more useful ones like Scrub Daddy sponges and the Rapid Ramen Cooker to weirder novelty products like Loliware's edible drinking cups and the BevBuckle (via The Kitchn). One "Shark Tank" product that falls between these two categories is Cropsticks.
Baked Chile Relleno Recipe
If you've been looking for one of those dishes that is so gorgeous and tasty it will impress even the most discerning of diners, well hey, those aren't hard to find! But if you also want that dish that also happens to be easy to prepare, then you're in luck with this baked chile relleno recipe from recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina. While traditional chile relleno is fried (oh, and it's pronounced liked chile RAY-EY-NO, by the way), this one uses classic ingredients and an alternative cooking method: baking.
