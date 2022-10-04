ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Where should you put a TV in an open plan living room? Layout ideas and all-important measurements to know

While open concept living room layouts offer plenty of flexibility, they also come with several layout issues to contend with. Among them is the placement of the TV. It's a tricky element of your room's design to get right. You want it all at once to be somewhere you can easily see it, especially if you're a big TV watcher, while not dominating the space. You might also want it visible from every aspect of the room, which makes deciding on a position even more difficult.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Lighting#Light Fixture#Cove Lighting#Shed
livingetc.com

10 living room sofa ideas that prove sometimes a good couch is the only eye candy your scheme needs

As a living room staple – and often an investment buy – it can be tempting to play it safe when it comes to choosing a sofa. But we're here to tell you there's another way. We've seen so many inspiring living room sofa ideas that show that this key piece can be a serious source of style as well as comfort – as long as you're willing to experiment with color, shape and pattern.
INTERIOR DESIGN
livingetc.com

How do you paint a pumpkin? Tricks to get the very best finish on this fall decor favorite

Decorating a pumpkin is one of the most endearing Halloween traditions there is. As much as the kids would love to disagree, there really is no part of the October season better than sitting around the kitchen table with the family and crafting your own pumpkin design. While carving is the traditional method, learning how to paint a pumpkin is a far easier and safer alternative, and it permits greater creative freedom, too.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy