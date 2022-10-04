Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting: Ideal dental in Murfreesboro
Ideal dental held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 2249 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. Your local family dentist serving Murfreesboro, Deerfield, Manson Park, Watson, MTSU, and surrounding communities. 2249 Medical Center Parkway. Murfreesboro, TN 37129. (615) 285-3899.
Smyrna Fire Department to Host an Open House October 16
Come out to the Smyrna Fire Department Fire Station 5 (2200 Rock Springs Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Sunday, October 16, 2022 from 1-5 pm for an Open House. Enjoy a day of fun, food, and educational activities for the family. Scheduled Events and Displays. 911 Simulator. Apparatus and Safety...
Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team Recently Trained on School Safety
Crisis negotiators trained for school safety situations during recent exercises at Rockvale High School, said Lt. Derek Oeser of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Crisis Negotiations Team. “Our goal is always ‘a peaceful resolution’ in the interest everyone involved,” Oeser said. In the interest and focus of...
Rutherford & Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN Programs Recognized with Sage Award
Caring for Rutherford County senior citizens earned the Sheriff’s Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) volunteers a Sage Award from Age Well Middle Tennessee. The award was presented to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s SCAN program and the Wilson County Sheriff’s SCAN program. Wilson County’s SCAN helped organize the Rutherford County program in 2011.
Ribbon Cutting: Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering in Murfreesboro
Goodness Gracious Restaurant & Catering held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 1430 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1A in Murfreesboro. A southern-inspired breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant and venue. Located at The Fountains at Gateway in Murfreesboro, TN. 1430 Medical Center Parkway,...
Annual CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises $550K for 33 Nashville Charities
Event supports charities serving former offenders, victims of crime, and youth. CoreCivic held its annual Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The Charity Golf Classic raised $550,000 this year – funds that will go to a group of 33 non-profit organizations supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. More than $7 million has been raised for charity since the event’s inception in 1991.
Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Volunteered To Beautify Stones River National Cemetery
Volunteers from Middle Tennessee Electric’s vegetation management team and the community worked to trim trees and vegetation at Stones River National Cemetery Wednesday, Sept. 28, as part of the Saluting Branches National Day of Service. This year marks the eighth annual Day of Service held nationwide by Saluting Branches,...
Ribbon Cutting: Stanlick Chiropractic in Murfreesboro
Stanlick Chiropractic Barfield Office Expansion held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 220 Veterans Parkway, Suite E in Murfreesboro. Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Stanlick Chiropractic emphasizes improving your health in an effort to...
I-24 projects aim to improve commute between Murfreesboro, Nashville
Drivers who use Interstate 24 between Murfreesboro and Nashville are no strangers to its daily challenges.
The history of Montgomery County’s last Confederate soldier
From the Encyclopedia of Montgomery County, Hugh Cavandar (1847 – 1939), also spelled Cavender, was the county’s last Confederate soldier. He was born March 5, 1847 near Brown’s Mill, in Rutherford County, the youngest son of James B. and Rebecca (Cavender) Cavender. The Cavender family had moved prior to 1813 from Lunenburg County, Va. to Williamson County, Tenn.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5...
OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle
Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
Columbia State Receives Support from the City for New Southern Regional Technology Center
Columbia State Community College is excited to share that the new Southern Regional Technology Center slated for the Columbia Campus has strong support from the City of Columbia. The City Council recently passed a resolution pledging their support. “It was a pleasure to attend the City Council meeting and hear...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
Springfield Apartment Complex Sells For $7,125,000
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) — According to REBusiness, Colliers Mortgage has provided a $5.2 million acquisition loan for Forest Park Apartments, an 80-unit, market-rate multifamily community in Springfield Tennessee. Forest Park Apartments is located of Black Patch Rd at Salem Dr. MAP Tax records indicate the property sold...
Midnight Mischief: Seniors in Portland toilet roll the mayors home
A few seniors in Portland, Tennessee got into some midnight mischief recently! While sitting around the table at Front Porch Senior Living, these four were talking about "rolling yards".
Reward increased for info in connection with murder of Mya Fuller
The reward for information in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman whose body was discovered in Wilson County earlier this year has been increased to $21,000.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
