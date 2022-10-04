ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's what Musk's potential takeover of Twitter could mean for Trump

Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
How this popular Jeff Bezos quote drives Amazon's climate goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
