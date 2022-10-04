Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Here's what Musk's potential takeover of Twitter could mean for Trump
Elon Musk's apparent renewed bid to acquire Twitter could pave the way for President Donald Trump's return to the platform. Musk previously said he planned to lift Trump's Twitter ban if he took over the company. Trump, who now posts on a similar platform he backed called Truth Social, has...
CNBC
Kevin O'Leary says he's betting on Elon Musk amid Twitter drama: ‘I think this guy is Teflon’
Kevin O'Leary just weighed in on Elon Musk's controversial Twitter deal — and he's siding with the world's richest person. The "Shark Tank" investor told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday that he predicts Musk's $44 billion offer to acquire Twitter will go through — and that it'll end up going in Musk's favor.
CNBC
GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker urged his ex-girlfriend to have second abortion, she tells NY Times
A woman who accused Senate candidate Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion in 2009 revealed that he urged her to end a second pregnancy, The New York Times reported. The woman said that their relationship ended after she refused to have the second procedure, according to the report. The...
CNBC
How this popular Jeff Bezos quote drives Amazon's climate goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Ron Insana: It's time to use an 'all of the above' energy policy to break up the OPEC+ cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
CNBC
U.N. body rejects debate on China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in blow to West
The U.N. rights council on Thursday voted down a Western-led motion to hold a debate about alleged human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang in a victory for Beijing as it seeks to avoid further scrutiny. The defeat — 19 against, 17 for, 11 abstentions...
CNBC
VPN use skyrockets in Iran as citizens navigate internet censorship under Tehran's crackdown
Demand for VPN services skyrocketed over 2,100% on Sept. 22 compared with the previous 28 days, according to figures from Top10VPN. Swiss startup Proton said it saw daily signups to its VPN service balloon as much as 5,000% at the peak compared to average levels. Iranians have faced "curfew-style" network...
Comments / 0