Blue Raiders Football: UAB Crushes Middle Tennessee in Birmingham
Middle Tennessee football fell behind early and stayed behind the rest of the way, allowing UAB to score on their first six possessions en route to a 41-14 loss at Protective Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) showed few signs of life on either offense or...
The Savannah Bananas to Bring “Baseball Circus” to Nashville
Maybe you’ve seen their viral videos but now you can see them in person- The Savannah Bananas are coming to Nashville. Known as the “World Famous Baseball Circus” they will be at Horizon Park on June 2, 2023. The team will travel to 32 cities in 2023....
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon Blue Devils vs Mount Juliet Golden Bears Game Recap
Mount Juliet took the field in one of the most electric entrances I’ve seen this season, that you can watch below. Their offense received the ball to start the game looking to keep that energy going. They came up just short when a Bears receiver dropped a 35-yard touchdown pass. This resulted in a punt, giving Anthony Crowell and The Blue Devils a chance to take an early lead on the road. While they were not able to capitalize on the early opportunity, their defense gave them another shot by forcing and recovering a Mount Juliet fumble on the Lebanon 40-yard line. Penalties would back them into a first and 34 hole which would turn into a third and 34. Lebanon could not overcome the massive down and distance and punted back to The Bears, who then punted back to Lebanon. At the end of the first quarter we were still tied up at 0-0. Whoever managed to score first in this one would instantly get a jolt of not only energy, but all the momentum in the game.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Riverdale High School mourns loss of coach
The school announced Mr. Stephen Williams has passed away unexpectedly.
Nashville Spot Makes Southern Living’s 2022 List of Top 50 Best BBQ Joints in the South
Southern Living has released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”. Due to COVID-19, Southern Living skipped a few years in publishing this list; the last time Southern Living released this list was 2019. In compiling the 2022 list, Southern Living noted that several...
mtsunews.com
White supremacists intended Confederate memorials to ‘shape future generations,’ UNC historian tells MTSU audience￼
The people who built monuments, renamed streets and created a children’s campaign to tout the “Lost Cause” of the Confederacy have never hidden their intent, historian Karen L. Cox says. “Southerners in the early part of the 20th century didn’t build these monuments to spite Northerners. For...
OBITUARY: Mark A. Pirtle
Mark A. Pirtle, a business icon who played a major role in the commercial development of Murfreesboro over the past three decades but who was known more for his engaging personality and generosity of time and money, died Monday, October 3, 2022 after an extended illness. The husband of Anita...
OBITUARY: James Steven ‘Steve’ McGriff
James Steven “Steve” McGriff of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, he was 52 years old. He was a native of Sparta and was preceded in death by his father, James Reynolds McGriff, grandparents, Jodie and Pauline McGriff and Clyde and Florence Randolph. Steve was known...
OBITUARY: Emma Jean Haslett
Emma Jean Haslett, age 92, was born on February 14, 1930, to the late Lee Greenberry and Allie Dosha Lowhorn in Estill Springs, Tennessee, and went to her heavenly home on September 30, 2022. Jean grew up on a farm, where they grew sugar cane and produced molasses. Some of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Tennessee Tribune
HBCU Love Between Cheerleader and Trombonist
A student at an HBCU gains so much from the experience. In addition to providing a plethora of options, it also forges an unending link in the chain of networking and pride in our nation’s Black History. At a Nashville HBCU Young Alumni Mixer in 2015, former Tennessee State...
TSU homecoming parade is Saturday morning
Tennessee State University's homecoming parade is Saturday at 9 a.m. starting at 14th Avenue and Jefferson Street.
Preds Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series
Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced the team’s roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8. Nashville’s 27-player roster consists of 16 forwards, eight...
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Homecoming Features Two Honorees
NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee State University, established on Juneteenth in 1912, celebrates 110 years of educating Black students and 2022 Homecoming at the University will be unlike any other, and this year’s celebration will be one of the largest and most extraordinary ever. Highlighting the TSU homecoming activities...
WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Annual CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic Raises $550K for 33 Nashville Charities
Event supports charities serving former offenders, victims of crime, and youth. CoreCivic held its annual Charity Golf Classic on Oct. 6 at the Hermitage Golf Course in Old Hickory, Tennessee. The Charity Golf Classic raised $550,000 this year – funds that will go to a group of 33 non-profit organizations supporting formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. More than $7 million has been raised for charity since the event’s inception in 1991.
OBITUARY: Candace Farmer Wilson
Candace Farmer Wilson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, she was 59 years old. She was born in Huntland, TN to Ray Farmer and Carolyn Cagle Farmer. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilson; sons, Evan, Seth (Shaena), and Kyle...
williamsonhomepage.com
Lipscomb pays $1.38M for two campus-area homes
About four weeks after their previous real estate deal, Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized another transaction. According to two Davidson County Register of Deeds documents, LU has paid a collective $1,387,775 for two residential properties located near its campus: one at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and the other at 3712 Ferndale Ave.
OBITUARY: ‘Mickie’ Nancy Sylvia Haynes
Mrs. “Mickie” Nancy Sylvia Haynes of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Rutherford County, TN to the late Frank and Julia Jones Clifton. Mrs. Haynes worked as a dental assistant until her retirement. She enjoyed collecting...
