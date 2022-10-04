ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Here's How The Kardashian/Jenners Have Protected Their Sons From Fame While Publicizing And Monetizing Their Daughters

By Leyla Mohammed
buzzfeednews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

I'm So Tired

Have you ever had a friend who’s had one of those on-again, off-again relationships, like a less cute Ross and Rachel situation? They’re always coming to you to talk about the latest drama, and at first it’s fun. You love hearing about the juicy details of their latest hookup the next morning at brunch. And dutifully, you’re there for them for the bad times, too — a shoulder to cry on while telling them how he’s trash and doesn’t deserve them during the latest breakup.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy