BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Winter is quickly approaching, but don’t fear because the Ohio Department of Transportation is beginning to prepare for whatever winter will bring this year. On Thursday in Belmont County, ODOT workers began the first round of the 150 point inspection on their vehicles to make sure they are ready for the snow. They check and make sure things from the plows and salt spreaders to windshield wipers and head lights on the trucks are in proper working conditions. They will conduct these checks 6 more times before winter comes knocking on our doors.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO