Linda Ann Miller
Linda Ann Miller, 82, South Whitley, died peacefully at 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne, where she was a patient for the past two weeks. Born Feb. 7, 1940, in Silver Lake, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Lorene (Howard) Howard. Growing up in the Claypool area, she graduated from Claypool High School in 1958.
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
Stephen Lee Hensley — UPDATED
Stephen Lee Hensley, 58, Argos, died at 1:43 p.m. Oct. 4, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. Stephen is survived by his sisters, Deborah O’Connor, Fort Wayne, Reva (Eric) Anglin, Warsaw, Peggy (Brad) Watkins, Plymouth and Pheby Hensley, Warsaw, Indiana; and his brother, Mark Hensley, Argos. Arrangements have been...
Bryce Jamin Gast
Bryce Jamin Gast, 41, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 3, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Bryce was born July 8, 1981. He married Kelly Ray, on Oct. 29, 2011; she survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Indy and Pippa; his parents, Mark (Kathy Griswold) Gast, Akron; sister Kyleigh (fiancée Todd Andrews) Gast, Akron; and his grandmother Ruth Griswold, Warsaw.
Leona L. Trowbridge
Leona L. Trowbridge, 78, Wakarusa, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. She was born Dec. 8, 1943. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Gene H. Trowbridge, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are two sons Larry (Melody) Trowbridge Sr., Wakarusa and Bruce (Sally) Trowbridge,...
Delmar Estep Sr.
Delmar Estep Sr., 69, Mentone, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Matewan, W.Va., the son of the late James and Alta (Blankenship) Estep. On July 3, 1971, Delmar married Mary (Wadkins) Estep in Warsaw. He retired from Superior Wood Products after 30 years with the company. Delmar loved the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren; he was a sports fan who liked University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball and Miami Dolphins football.
Scott M. Brown
Scott Michael Brown, 51, Warsaw, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Scott was born Sept. 27, 1971, to Toni Bullers (Shafer) and Michael Brown. Scott is survived by his daughter Bailey Brown, Fort Wayne; his father, Michael (Cheryl) Brown, Warsaw; sister, Keni (Kerry Tucker) Brown, Etna Green; brother, Derek (Amy) Brown, Warsaw; niece, Emma Tucker, Etna Green; nephew, Bronson Brown, Warsaw; his stepfather, Bruce Shafer, Akron; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his enormous “family” of friends who will forever cherish their time with him. Scott was preceded in death this year by his loving mother, Toni Schafer.
Luanne Richmond
Luanne “Lu” Richmond, 75, Ligonier, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Kendallville Manor Nursing and Rehab, Kendallville. She was born Oct. 24, 1946. Lu was survived by her special friend Melvin Stout, Ligonier. Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Roger Wayne Dehne
Roger Wayne Dehne, 60, Wabash, died at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born on May 7, 1962. He married Tracy (McNabney) Flitcraft on Aug. 25, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Dehne, Wabash; two children, Shannon Dehne and Ciarra (Benjamin)...
Mary Ann Hyndman
Mary Ann Hyndman, 78, Columbia City, died peacefully at 8:28 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Parkview Randallia, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 14, 1943. On Aug. 30, 1963, she married Richard E. Hyndman; he survives in Columbia City. She is also survived by her children, Rick E. (Chas)...
The Uncanny Similarities Of Joe Shepherd And Ambrose Bierce
WARSAW – My mouth dropped open as I saw that the World’s Greatest Curmudgeon had also been an extraordinarily handsome man. The black and white photo did not lie. Although I had not heard about him, in 1868 the face, talents, and sardonic wit of Warsaw, Ind., native Ambrose Bierce were legendary. I closed the history book and made a phone call to someone who might help me find out more.
Frances J. Kottkamp
Frances J. Kottkamp, 84, Rochester, died at 2:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Dec. 27, 1937. On Oct. 17, 1959, she married Ronald R. Kottkamp. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Kenneth A. (fiance’ Karen Cook), Kewanna and Keith A....
Conrad G. Neff — UPDATED
Conrad G. Neff, 91, New Paris, died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, surrounded by his family in his home in New Paris. Born Feb. 27, 1931, in rural Bourbon, he was the son of Clarence and Freeda (Eaglebarger) Neff. Conrad was a 1949 graduate of New Paris High School and...
Michael Sult
Michael “Mike” Sult, 49, South Bend, formerly of Lakeville and Mishawaka, died Sunday, Oct. 2. He was born Nov. 7, 1972. He married Joani Hall on Dec. 24, 1992; she preceded him in death. Mike leaves behind his son Christopher Sult (Bruce Hann); mother, Jeanne Davis; brother Josh...
Wesley Louis Schaefer
Wesley Louis Schaefer, 78, Silver Lake, died unexpectedly at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence in Silver Lake. He was born Jan. 5, 1944, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Arlene Rose (Crandall) and Louis Schaefer. On Feb. 23, 1974, he married Nancy Ann Burhop, and they shared 48 years of marriage together before he died.
Christmas Bucks Are Coming
MILFORD — ‘The PAPER’ and Shopping Guide News of Fulton County will once again be kicking off the Christmas season with the annual Christmas Bucks promotion in each publication. This year ‘the PAPER’ will be giving away $3,000 in Christmas Bucks to be spent at participating merchants....
Goshen First Friday To Feature Harvest Festival
GOSHEN — Celebrate fall in all her glory from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the October’s First Fridays Harvest Festival in downtown Goshen. Fire pits, a fall fashion show, and seasonal food and drinks are all part of this crisp and festive evening. Free pumpkin decorating and a petting zoo for children round out the evening’s activities.
Margarita Maldonado Patino — UPDATED
Margarita Del Carmen Maldonado Patino, 53, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Parkview Regional, Fort Wayne. Margarita was born April 28, 1969, in Apaseo el Alto, Mexico, the daughter of Alberto Maldonado Rodriguez and Margarita Patino Rico. A cancer survivor, Margarita was known as a fighter and a strong,...
