Doctoral Student’s Research Focused on Keeping Young Runners Pain Free
Nearly 1.5 million high school students participate in organized cross country or track and field and millions more youth run recreationally. Despite that popularity, there has been surprisingly little research dedicated specifically to youth runners. “Most of the research has been on adults,” said Micah Garcia, a doctoral student at...
Founder’s Day BBQ to Kickoff Oct. 12 Sesquicentennial Celebration
The University of Toledo is celebrating its 150th anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 12, with a full day of food, fun and music beginning with the Founders’ Day BBQ at Centennial Mall on Main Campus and the Outdoor Amphitheater by Four Season’s Bistro on Health Science Campus. From 11 a.m....
