Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Ohio’s Fall, outdoor burn ban in effect in October and November
COLUMBUS, Ohio–Now that we are into the month of October, the ODNR, Division of Forestry and the Ohio EPA want to remind home owners that the state wide outdoor burn ban is back in effect. This law, in effect the months of October and November, as well as in...
Your Radio Place
ODOT begins Preparing for Winter in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Winter is quickly approaching, but don’t fear because the Ohio Department of Transportation is beginning to prepare for whatever winter will bring this year. On Thursday in Belmont County, ODOT workers began the first round of the 150 point inspection on their vehicles to make sure they are ready for the snow. They check and make sure things from the plows and salt spreaders to windshield wipers and head lights on the trucks are in proper working conditions. They will conduct these checks 6 more times before winter comes knocking on our doors.
Your Radio Place
6-State Trooper Project to focus on Interstate 70 violations starting Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be joining forces with members of the 6-State Trooper Project to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI on Interstate 70. The project will run from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 7 through 11:59 p.m. on October 9. The high-visibility campaign includes the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Your Radio Place
Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered to Honor National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
COLUMBUS, Ohio—In accordance with the orders issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service, Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the State of Ohio from sunrise to sunset on October 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Your Radio Place
Strike avoided as Kroger union workers approve latest contract offer
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers have avoided a labor strike. The workers voted Thursday night to ratifiy the latest contract offer which impacted many residents in our listening area. The unionized employees voted and narrowly accepted the deal according to...
Your Radio Place
Barnesville native running for Governor of Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Barnesville, Ohio native Sam Hunkler is running as an Independent candidate for Governor of Maine. Recently, he took part in a debate with Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage. Hunkler, who prefers to be called “Sam” rather than Dr. Hunkler, grew up in...
Your Radio Place
Area residents spend much less than the national average on monthly household bills
A national billing assistance company called DOXO has listed how much Ohioans in various cities pay for monthly household bills. Luckily, most cities or villages in our area spend less that other areas of the state. In fact, Cambridge residents spend 21.9% lower than the national average with the average monthly payment of $1,564.00. Zanesville is listed at $1,396, St. Clairsville $1,588 and Coshocton $1,435. The highest rate is Dublin in Franklin County at $2,731 and Columbus is at $1,932.
Comments / 0