Your Radio Place
Organizers to meet on Barnesville State Theater Company
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Organizers are continuing the rebuilding efforts of the Barnesville State Theater Company in the village. The State Theater was first built in Barnesville in 1924. But it’s been decades since the venue has been used for its original purpose. After serving as a carpet store,...
Your Radio Place
Concert coming to downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Loving Free Events will be providing a live “Concert on the Courthouse’ in downtown Cambridge on Saturday, October 15. The event will feature one to two singers along East and West 8th Street near the courthouse. The concert will take plance from noon until...
Your Radio Place
17th year of Dickens Victorian Village set for a new location in downtown Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Celebrating its 17th year, preparations are near completion for the upcoming season of Dickens Victorian Village and it has a new location for Dickens Welcome Center at 708 Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge. The shop has more room so things won’t be as crowded. This is the...
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: Cambridge Witch’s Brew 2022
Sean Fennell is joined by Jennifer Vincent of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce to discuss the city’s upcoming Witch’s Brew event celebrating the wonderful women in our community on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 5:30 PM – 8 PM.
Your Radio Place
Boil order in Effect for Deer Path Drive and all of Quail Hollow
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — There is a boil order in effect for the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Deer Path Drive and all of Quail Hollow. Cambridge City Schools is not included in this order.
Your Radio Place
MWCD announces winter lake draw-down dates
New Philadelphia, OH (October 4, 2022) Millions of visitors enjoy the lakes of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) on an annual basis to enjoy outdoor recreation ranging from fishing and boating, to camping and hiking among a variety of other opportunities. While relaxing on the water or reeling in a big catch are obvious benefits of the lakes, the most important function is to mitigate flooding for the entire Muskingum Watershed region.
Your Radio Place
Barnesville Pumpkin Festival ‘King Pumpkin’ now beaten as the heaviest pumpkin in the U.S.
BARNESVILLE , Ohio — For a short time, the largest pumpkin at this year’s Barnesville Pumpkin Festival reigned as the heaviest pumpkin grown in the United States. The large gourd weighed 2,405-pounds at the Barnesville weigh-off on September 21. Eric Gunstrom of Harrison City, Pennsylvania grew the large pumpkin and it reigned as “King Pumpkin” in Barnesville.
Your Radio Place
Awards presented to longtime Barnesville firefighters
BARNESVILLE, Ohio – Gary and Tim Hall of the Barnesville Fire Department and EMS received Lifetime Achievement Awards recently. The duo was recognized at the Belmont County First Responders Banquet. Also at the banquet, Bobby Froehlich was recognized for being named Fire Officer of the year. The Barnesville Fire...
Your Radio Place
ODOT begins Preparing for Winter in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Winter is quickly approaching, but don’t fear because the Ohio Department of Transportation is beginning to prepare for whatever winter will bring this year. On Thursday in Belmont County, ODOT workers began the first round of the 150 point inspection on their vehicles to make sure they are ready for the snow. They check and make sure things from the plows and salt spreaders to windshield wipers and head lights on the trucks are in proper working conditions. They will conduct these checks 6 more times before winter comes knocking on our doors.
Your Radio Place
Barnesville native running for Governor of Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Barnesville, Ohio native Sam Hunkler is running as an Independent candidate for Governor of Maine. Recently, he took part in a debate with Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage. Hunkler, who prefers to be called “Sam” rather than Dr. Hunkler, grew up in...
Your Radio Place
A frost advisory has been issued for the area
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for the area. The advisory will take effect at midnight tonight and will last until 10 o’clock Saturday morning. The advisory will affect the counties of Guernsey, Noble, Muskingum, Coshocton, Harrison, Tuscarawas and Carroll. Temperatures could be as low as 34 degrees and would be in a frost formation. The Weather Service reports the frost could harm sensitive outdoor plants and always keep an eye on pets during cold weather.
Your Radio Place
Noble County Commissioners approved Hiring of two Human Resource officers at the Caldwell Exempted Village School District and the Noble Local School District along with other business
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie recently informed the Noble County Commissioners he will be placing two Human Resource officers at the Caldwell Exempted Village School District and the Noble Local School District. Mackie stated he will be hiring two new deputies to replace those officers on his staff. The school districts previously had one officer. Mackie and Noble County Common Pleas Judge Kelly Riddle met with the Commissioners to discuss changing the entrance doors to the Noble County Courthouse due to security changes.
Your Radio Place
Bridgeport Ohio construction worker Killed in Bucket Truck Accident in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — A Bridgeport Ohio construction worker has died in Pennsylvania after being thrown from bucket truck in Pittsburgh Friday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 3:15am a tractor trailer struck the bucket truck where 41-year-old Derek Cronk was in the bucket when the vehicle was struck causing him to be thrown out and onto the road below. The crash remains under investigation by the Occupation Safety and Health Administration.
Your Radio Place
Tri-Valley vs Philo High School Football 10.07.2022
In collaboration with Mid East Career and Technology Center, AVC Sports has High School Football action with the Philo Electrics hosting the Tri-Valley Scotties. On NASH Icon and YRPtv, Dave Hilliard and Howard Twiggs will have the call on all of the action of the night!. This game is brought...
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County Highway Department announces Robins Road will be closed for 90 days
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — The Guernsey County Highway Department announces that Robins Road (County Road 453) will be closed between N.High St in Senecaville and Soggy Run Road (County Road 549) to repair a road slip east of the intersection of Soggy Run Road and Robins Road. The road will be closed starting Wednesday, 10/12/ and remain closed for 90 days, Project duration will be weather dependent. Residents will have access to their properties during the closure.
Your Radio Place
Cambridge Police search for women involved in a Dollar General theft
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge Police Department is continuing to search for two women who allegedly stole items from Dollar General on Southgate Parkway shortly after noon on Thursday. Store employee’s provided video of the incident. Officers report that two female suspects parked a Red Chevy HRH in the fire lane, and preceded to take items off the racks on the sidewalk and place them in the vehicle. The females then exited the parking lot and neither attempted to enter the store.
Your Radio Place
Coshocton County pastor charged in January 6 attack on U.S. Capital and urged church members to fight the government during a sermon
COSHOCTON, Ohio – Federal prosecutors have charged a Coshocton County pastor in connection with the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 and accuse him of urging his congregants to fight the government during a sermon. William Dunfee, 57 of Frazeysburg is the pastor of the New Beginnings Ministries in Warsaw.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County man, girlfriend and two juveniles arrested on drug charges
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Following a search warrant on a house in Bellaire, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa, 27, and two juveniles with multiple drug offenses. Deputies say they found a large amount of suspected...
Your Radio Place
Guernsey County woman Pleads Guilty to 1st degree felony of Involuntary Manslaughter for the Overdose Death of a Zanesville man
ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Guernsey County woman has plead guilty to one 1st degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter along with other charges following the overdose death of a Zanesville man. According to officials, 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was found at Dillon State Park last month in his car with drug paraphernalia on his dash. Police were able to use phone records and it was found that 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer had been transferred $120 from Marshall for crack cocaine. Mourer met Marshall at the West Pike Super 8 motel and then they drove separately to Dillon State Park to partake in the drugs. Mourer told police that she had obtained the drugs from another person. Officials say Mourer left Marshall in his car when she realized he was overdosing. Mourer also pleaded guilty to a fifth degree felony of trafficking a fentanyl related compound and a third degree felony count of tampering with evidence.
Your Radio Place
Two Cleveland men in Custody in Belmont County following Traffic Stop were authorities found 2,500 Counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two Cleveland men have been arrested in Belmont County following a traffic stop where authorities found counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. According to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department, investigators with the Belmont County Interdiction Unit found over 2,500 counterfeit pills in 32-year-old Jeremy Howze and 26-year-old Ernest Whitsett’s possession at the time of the traffic stop. Initially investigators thought these pills were prescription Oxycodone because of the “M30” markings but following testing it was found the pills contained fentanyl. Howze and Whitsett have been charged with 1st degree felony for possession of drugs and remain in jail as they await additional charges.
