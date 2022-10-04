ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Guernsey County woman has plead guilty to one 1st degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter along with other charges following the overdose death of a Zanesville man. According to officials, 44-year-old Robert “Andy” Marshall was found at Dillon State Park last month in his car with drug paraphernalia on his dash. Police were able to use phone records and it was found that 28-year-old Shelbie Mourer had been transferred $120 from Marshall for crack cocaine. Mourer met Marshall at the West Pike Super 8 motel and then they drove separately to Dillon State Park to partake in the drugs. Mourer told police that she had obtained the drugs from another person. Officials say Mourer left Marshall in his car when she realized he was overdosing. Mourer also pleaded guilty to a fifth degree felony of trafficking a fentanyl related compound and a third degree felony count of tampering with evidence.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO