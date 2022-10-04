ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Vladimir Putin accuses Ukraine of attacking Crimea bridge in ‘act of terrorism’

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on a key bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an “act of terrorism”, raising the prospect of harsh retaliation.The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow’s annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a major logistical artery for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night, Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying...
The Hill

Pope rips treatment of migrants

Pope Francis ripped the treatment of migrants arriving in Europe as “disgusting, sinful and criminal” on Sunday. The pope’s remark, which occurred during the canonization of a bishop known as “the father of migrants” at the Vatican, came days after Italy elected a right-wing government to power that rose in part on migration issues.
