The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified treaties to absorb 4 Ukrainian regions.

Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia, in what he labelled an "act of terrorism".The Russian president had initially stopped short of blaming Kyiv for the partial destruction of the bridge – viewed widely as symbolic of Moscow's annexation of the peninsula in 2014 and a key logistical route for his troops waging war on Ukraine.But on Sunday night Mr Putin said in a video published by the Kremlin: "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure.""This was devised, carried out and ordered by the Ukrainian special services," the Russian president claimed.More follows...

POLITICS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO