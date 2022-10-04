From ITC Vegas, we speak to Rosina Smith, the Chief Product Officer at McKenzie Intelligence Services, a global leader in geospatial intelligence and event mapping. Working with exposure managers claims professionals, and loss adjusters, the company is committed to optimising claims response times for natural catastrophes and political events across the world. Smith joins us to discuss the company’s Global Events Observer (GEO) platform, and how it can support insurers with crucial real-time data points collated within 24 hours of an event occurring.

