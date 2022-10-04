Read full article on original website
HSBC launches HSBC Trade Solutions
HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) to customers in its two largest markets – the UK and Hong Kong. While making trade simpler, faster, and safer for customers through integrated digital journeys, HTS will power commerce that is rapidly evolving across different platforms and ecosystems. Developed in partnership...
Nick Hassam | Reask | ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we chat with Nick Hassam, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Reask, a science and technology company that builds climate risk models for the insurance industry to better manage and mitigate risk. Reask use a range of global climate data and climate models powered by AI and machine learning, to build actionable models that insurers can use to assess the risks posed by climate change, from tropical cyclones to hurricanes.
Rosina Smith | McKenzie Intelligence Services | ITC Vegas 2022
From ITC Vegas, we speak to Rosina Smith, the Chief Product Officer at McKenzie Intelligence Services, a global leader in geospatial intelligence and event mapping. Working with exposure managers claims professionals, and loss adjusters, the company is committed to optimising claims response times for natural catastrophes and political events across the world. Smith joins us to discuss the company’s Global Events Observer (GEO) platform, and how it can support insurers with crucial real-time data points collated within 24 hours of an event occurring.
Manjit Rana | InsurTech Scout | ITC Vegas 2022
We caught up with Manjit Rana, the Co-Founder and CEO of InsurTech Scout, at ITC Vegas, to talk about how we can use technology to navigate and build strong relationships in insurance. The impending recession and smaller pool of funding means that insurers and insurtechs need to be more strategic about their partnerships.
Jonathan Jackson | Previsico | ITC Vegas 2022
At ITC Vegas, we caught up with Jonathan Jackson, the CEO of flood forecasting specialists Previsico, to talk about the impact of floods and how insurers can help in the fight against climate change. Previsico provides real-time actionable flood insights with its flood forecast and warning service, allowing customers the...
Elpha Secure Raises $20 Million in Series A Funding Led by Canapi Ventures
Elpha Secure Technology, the first cyber insurance startup to combine proprietary cybersecurity software with coverage to improve risk transfer, has completed a $20 million Series A funding round. Canapi Ventures, a venture capital firm investing in early to growth-stage fintech companies, led the funding round with participation from Elpha Secure’s existing investors, including Stone Point Ventures, AXIS Capital, State Farm Ventures®, The Hartford STAG Ventures, Fermat Capital Management, and EOS Venture Partners.
What Does Market Volatility Mean for Pension Scheme Governance?
It’s been a rollercoaster in the UK long-dated bonds ‘Gilt’ market recently. For many pension schemes, there will have been a financial impact. For trustees there are also governance lessons to be learned. For UK defined benefit pension schemes, the impact of the last couple of weeks...
Digivault launches ExchangeConnect to safeguard crypto assets
FCA-registered crypto custodian Digivault, part of the EQONEX Group today launched Digivault ExchangeConnect, a new service that enables clients to safely hold their assets within their Digivault FCA-registered custody account whilst trading with them on an exchange. Digivault ExchangeConnect is now available on Bitfinex with more exchanges planned. As an...
Opus Expands Its Global Footprint With a Brand-new Development and Delivery Center in Hyderabad
Trusted payments modernization provider, Opus, today announced the opening of its new office in Hyderabad India. The office space is located at Divyasree Omega, Kondapur, Hyderabad, and doubles up as a development and delivery hub. Known for its excellence in payment solutions and with a 25-year legacy, the company points...
MonetaGo names Neil Shonhard as next Chief Executive Officer
Financial technology solutions provider MonetaGo today announced that its co-founder and CEO Jesse Chenard will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, and that Neil Shonhard, currently President, will become Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Shonhard joined MonetaGo as Managing Director, Asia Pacific in June 2020 before becoming company president...
AVA Singapore Rebrands to bolttech
AVA Insurance Brokers and AVA Insurance Agency (“AVA”), a Singapore-based insurance intermediary and specialist broker, have been renamed to bolttech Insurance Brokers and bolttech Insurance Agency respectively, and rebranded to bolttech. This follows the completion of bolttech’s acquisition of AVA in February 2022, when AVA became a part of the growing international insurtech.
CoverEase Partners With Beam Benefits
CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, announced today a partnership with the digitally-native employee benefits provider, Beam Benefits, via the addition of Beam’s dental and vision products to their digital platform. CoverEase is the first company in the United States to offer businesses the ability to get instant online dental and vision quotes for their employees.
WireBarley Named to the 2022 CB Insights’ Fintech 250 List
Cross-border payment solution provider WireBarley Corp. was named a winner of the fifth-annual CB Insights Fintech 250 ranking, a prestigious list of the 250 most promising private fintech companies of the year. WireBarley has been recognized for its achievements in the Mobile Wallets & Remittances section. Among South Korea-based financial...
Bitstamp to Support Mt. Gox Creditors in Rehabilitation of Assets
Bitstamp, the world’s longest-running crypto exchange, announced they were appointed by Mt. Gox Trustee as one of the designated crypto exchanges to assist in the repayment procedures to Mt. Gox creditors. Bitstamp has released a complete description of how those affected can register to reclaim their digital assets through the exchange.
SRD II Implementation Levels Vary in Europe
Although the updated Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II) has been a positive step for increasing transparency and automation through the digitalization of proxy voting in Europe, there is an opportunity for further progress given the varying implementation standards across the region, according to a newly released white paper sponsored by global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Savings Rates Reaching Inflection Point, but Savers Stick While Rates Are Rising
Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst. Hargreaves Lansdown:. “We are rapidly reaching the inflection point in the savings market. The gap between what we’re making on our cash and what we could make in a fixed rate account, is reaching the point where people say they’re prepared to fix. However, in reality, savers tend to prove much stickier while rates are rising – and risk missing out on a better rate.
