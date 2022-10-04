MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s girls’ soccer team is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 tie in a physical battle at Notre Dame-Fairfield on Thursday. “Both sides played their hearts out and left it all in the field. Notre dame was up 1-0 in the first half. Then we scored in the second half — great goal by Hannah Dorney to the bottom left corner of the goal,” Masuk Coach Kate Pellegrino said.

MONROE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO