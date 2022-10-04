Read full article on original website
Aquarion: Water main project on Purdy Hill Road starts Oct. 10
MONROE, CT — Aquarion Water Company’s water main replacement project on Purdy Hill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 10. The work, between 165 and 192 Purdy Hill Road, is expected to be completed by the end of December 2022. Final paving, which will be scheduled in...
Scammer uses threats, screaming woman, to scare father out of his money
MONROE, CT — A scam terrified a 67-year-old father into trying to send money to criminals who, he believed, kidnapped his daughter. The man received a telephone call from someone threatening to harm her unless he sent money via Western Union. A woman pretending to be his daughter could be heard screaming in the background.
Think Pink Palooza promotes cancer screenings for early detection
MONROE, CT — Dona Lyn-Wales faithfully went for her annual mammogram, testing negative every time until last year, when she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. A few years ago, Robert Primorac was showering, when he felt something in his chest. “I thought, ‘well, guys don’t get breast cancer,'” Primorac recalled.
Masuk girls gear up for Kick Pink game following hard-fought tie
MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s girls’ soccer team is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 tie in a physical battle at Notre Dame-Fairfield on Thursday. “Both sides played their hearts out and left it all in the field. Notre dame was up 1-0 in the first half. Then we scored in the second half — great goal by Hannah Dorney to the bottom left corner of the goal,” Masuk Coach Kate Pellegrino said.
‘Best game of season’ for Panthers on the soccer field
MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s boys soccer team defeated visiting Notre Dame 4-0 on Thursday. The Panthers’ defense added its sixth shutout and now has a record three shutouts in a row. “This was the best game we’ve played all season,” said Masuk Coach Brendan Cavanaugh. “We...
