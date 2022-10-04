Read full article on original website
Related
MNF: Raiders and Chiefs Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
Kansas City is a 7.5-point favorite at home against its AFC West rival.
Saints WR Chris Olave Ruled Out With Concussion vs. Seahawks
The rookie wideout appeared shaken up after a hard tackle in the end zone.
nbcsportsedge.com
Podcast: Week 5 Preview
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
nbcsportsedge.com
Boosted Phils Take on the Cards in Wild Card Round
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcsportsedge.com
Tyreek Hill's quad, Kyle Pitts' hamstring, and so, so many kickers
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 6 College Football Player Props Primer
Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas vs. Oklahoma - Over 18.5 Receiving Yards (Draft Kings) Bijan is an all-purpose superstar who is in my estimation the clear numero uno RB in the nation. In each of his five games this year, Bijan has cleared the 18.5 Receiving Yards mark. Now with Texas facing off against a limping Oklahoma team, they smell blood in the water and will deploy Robinson to his maximum capabilities. I expect a huge game out of Robinson with an easy cash on his Over 18.5 receiving yards prop, with this actually opened at 15.5 before going up within an hour to its current line.
nbcsportsedge.com
Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 5
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. We want to...
nbcsportsedge.com
Week 5 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Start 'Em or Sit 'Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Tom Brady vs. Falcons – Fantasy's QB18 on the season, Brady finally got all his receivers back last week against the Chiefs after Mike Evans served a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed multiple weeks. The Bucs were playing catch-up most of the night, but Brady still answered with easily his best box score of the season's first month, completing 75% of his passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. It was Brady's first multi-touchdown game of the year en route to the overall QB4 week. Brady now gets a date with a Falcons team he's gone 9-0 in his career against with a sparkling 26:3 TD:INT mark. His 117.4 passer rating versus Atlanta is Brady's best against any single opponent. This year's Falcons are 22nd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 17th in pass-defense DVOA, 29th in opponent completion percentage, 20th in yards per attempt against, 24th in opponent yards per play, and 27th in adjusted sack rate. With as healthy a supporting cast as he's had all year, Brady is a shoo-in QB1 play. Tampa Bay's implied team total of 28 points is the second-highest on the Sunday slate, trailing only the Bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcsportsedge.com
Fantasy Hoops Mock Draft Vol. 2: KD in Top 3?
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. We are less than two weeks away from the...
NBA・
nbcsportsedge.com
Saturday Night Sweat: Nola and the Phillies with a Boost
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
nbcsportsedge.com
Podcast: Roundball Stew Expert Mock Draft
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. On the latest episode of Rotoworld's Roundball Stew podcast...
NBA・
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Best Bets for October 8
The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the second day of the MLB Postseason. We've got baseball...
MLB・
Comments / 0