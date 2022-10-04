Start 'Em or Sit 'Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Tom Brady vs. Falcons – Fantasy's QB18 on the season, Brady finally got all his receivers back last week against the Chiefs after Mike Evans served a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed multiple weeks. The Bucs were playing catch-up most of the night, but Brady still answered with easily his best box score of the season's first month, completing 75% of his passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. It was Brady's first multi-touchdown game of the year en route to the overall QB4 week. Brady now gets a date with a Falcons team he's gone 9-0 in his career against with a sparkling 26:3 TD:INT mark. His 117.4 passer rating versus Atlanta is Brady's best against any single opponent. This year's Falcons are 22nd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 17th in pass-defense DVOA, 29th in opponent completion percentage, 20th in yards per attempt against, 24th in opponent yards per play, and 27th in adjusted sack rate. With as healthy a supporting cast as he's had all year, Brady is a shoo-in QB1 play. Tampa Bay's implied team total of 28 points is the second-highest on the Sunday slate, trailing only the Bills.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO