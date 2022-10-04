Read full article on original website
Man threatened with knife in Waipahu
The Honolulu Police Department responded to a terroristic threatening case in the first degree on Friday, Oct. 7 in Waipahu.
HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
Vehicle fire shuts down parts of Wilder Avenue
A vehicle fire has prompted Wilder Avenue to close, according to Honolulu Police.
Authorities identify man stabbed to death in Kaimuki; suspect in court
Court documents released on Friday identify the man stabbed to death in Kaimuki this week as 32-year-old Otil Oiterong. Meanwhile - the man accused in his death, 43-year-old Welden Manuel, appeared before a judge.
Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband
HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife. On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke...
Man arrested after confessing to killing wife in Ala Moana area apartment, HPD says
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man was arrested Honolulu police say he admitted to murdering his wife. HPD received a call from a man just before midnight reporting "someone" was murdered.
Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects
According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
Bystanders help passengers escape car in canal
The Honolulu Police Department announced a road closure at the intersection of Kokea Street and North King Street due to a motor vehicle accident.
Honolulu Police investigate fatal stabbing, suspect arrested
Honolulu Police tonight are continuing to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in broad daylight -- right across the street from Kaimuki High School. Officers responded to the area shortly before noon on reports of a man stabbing another man. Man killed after stabbing incident in Kaimuki; suspect arrested |...
Police: Woman was watering her plants when she was attacked in violent home invasion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a violent home invasion near Paiko Lagoon on Wednesday evening that left two women injured. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male suspect pushed...
Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged Thursday in connection with a deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu police said. Officials said Welden Manuel was charged for second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard. A...
Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect was taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found on Monday, Oct. 3. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal […]
Court docs: Suspect accused in Kauai school bomb threat dated mother of students
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of threatening to blow up a Kauai school last week had been in a relationship with a mother of students who attended the school, according to court documents. The Garden Island reported the woman, who was dating the suspect on and off for several...
After more than 20 delays, trial for gruesome North Shore murder pushed back again
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trial for a gruesome 2017 murder on Oahu’s North Shore has been delayed again. Hailey Dandurand and her boyfriend, Stephen Brown, have been behind bars for the brutal beating death of Telma Boinville at a home in Pupukea. Boinville was tied up, beaten and stabbed to...
Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
Windward Oahu residents: Military’s ‘anti-terrorism’ fence is too big and too close to their homes
KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military has its marching orders to build a roughly 3-mile, 8-foot-high barbed wire fence around Marine Corps Training Area Bellows in Waimanalo. Federal regulations require an “anti-terrorism force protection” fence around the training area. But residents aren’t happy about it. “They actually drilled...
Aggressive shark spotted breaching at Makaha Beach Park in Leeward Oahu
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Shark warning signs have been posted at Makaha Beach Park after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot shark was spotted on Friday. The shark was spotted breaching the water on the town side of the beach, according to Ocean Safety officials.
