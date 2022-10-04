ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbery in connection to violent home invasion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for two male suspects wanted for robbery in connection to a violent home invasion on Wednesday night. Authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home in the Hawaii Kai area. Police said a woman was watering her plants when a male...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in deadly Kapiolani Boulevard stabbing appears in court

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 32-year-old man near Kapiolani Boulevard appeared in court Friday, officials said. Authorities said 43-year-old Welden Manuel is charged for second-degree murder. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday under the bridge near the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaimuki...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KITV.com

Remembering Teresita Canilao, 76-year-old allegedly killed by husband

HONOLULU (KITV)-An 81-year-old man has been arrested on second degree murder charges relating to an overnight murder on Sheridan Street. Police say the victim was his 76-year-old wife. On Friday, police cars remained at the apartment building along the 9-hundred block of Sheridan Street where a woman died. "I woke...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects

According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Military Base#Police#Navy
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Neighbors use garden hoses to help HFD battle Kaneohe house fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Neighbors jumped into action with garden hoses to help the Honolulu Fire Department battle a house fire in Kaneohe Friday afternoon. Flames sparked around 2:30 p.m. on Nawahine Loop. HFD said the fire was fully extinguished at 3:30 p.m. and no one was injured. A damage estimate...
KANEOHE, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police investigate fatal stabbing, suspect arrested

Honolulu Police tonight are continuing to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in broad daylight -- right across the street from Kaimuki High School. Officers responded to the area shortly before noon on reports of a man stabbing another man. Man killed after stabbing incident in Kaimuki; suspect arrested |...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man charged in connection with deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged Thursday in connection with a deadly stabbing on Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu police said. Officials said Welden Manuel was charged for second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man. The incident happened approximately at noon on Wednesday near 2840 Kapiolani Boulevard. A...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Suspicious packages found at JPBHH, suspect in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Security a male suspect was taken into custody after several suspicious packages were found on Monday, Oct. 3. JBPHH said at around 5:20 p.m., three suspicious packages were found in the area and Explosive Ordnance Technicians responded to the scene. By 6 p.m. Naval Criminal […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Family-friendly block party closes portion of Nuuanu Avenue until sundown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-friendly block party has closed a portion of Nuuanu Avenue for the majority of Saturday. That’s according to the City and County of Honolulu.Officials said Nuuana Avenue is closed between Beretania Street and Pauahi Street/ N. King Street to Beretania Street between Smith and Bethel Street.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy