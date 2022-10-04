ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Women to sport purple streaks and braids for #Hairdos4Hope

MONROE, CT — Stylist Doris Ritenour combed Wendy Mitchell’s hair up to find the perfect spot for a purple hair extension, during an appointment inside her salon Monday morning. After securing it into place, Ritenour used a pair of scissors to snip off the end, matching it to the length of Mitchell’s hair.
Police promote Officer McAuley to sergeant

MONROE, CT — John McAulay, who recently gained recognition as the 2020-21 Jacob J. Tufano Officer of the Year, has been a K-9 officer with his partner, a German shepherd named Murphy, for eight years. On Monday afternoon, he earned a new title. Police Lt. Stephen Corrone presided over...
Pink Palooza comes to the town green this Thursday, Oct. 6

MONROE, CT — All are welcome to attend the Pink Palooza on the green at the corner of Route 111 and Fan Hill Road at 6:30 p.m. this Thursday, Oct 6. The event will feature speakers, special guest speakers, entertainment, giveaways and sales to support families in need. Think...
Masuk boys soccer wins in rainy conditions

Not even the rain can dampen the spirits and success of the Masuk High boys soccer team. The Panthers played a pair of contests in wet conditions on the road and shut out South-West Conference foe Bunnell and nonconference team Harding this week. The Panthers are unbeaten in their last nine games, improving to 6-1-3 overall.
