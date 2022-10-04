Read full article on original website
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
kptv.com
Early morning earthquake picked up by ShakeAlert, PSU professor says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake Friday morning woke up thousands of Oregonians but also turned on the state’s new ShakeAlert system. ShakeAlert is an earthquake warning tool that went into operation last March. It doesn’t predict earthquakes but warns the public one is on the way after it initially erupts. Earthquake Geologist and Associate Professor at Portland State University, Ashley Streig, said ShakeAlert immediately began collecting data from seismic sensors across the state. A supercomputer collected the data and determined the strength and location of Friday morning’s earthquake. However, the strength was just shy of the 4.5 magnitude threshold needed to send out emergency alerts. Professor Streig said it’s a tool everyone on the West Coast should have turned on, especially for Portlanders, who live near three active fault lines that run through the middle of the city.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new places to explore, this article is for your because I have put together a list of four amazing places in Oregon that are definitely worth visiting and are a great choice for both a quick stop as well as for a longer vacation.
To protect constituents, the timber industry, Betsy Johnson repeatedly voted against ambitious climate change policy
During her long tenure as a Democratic lawmaker, unaffiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson amassed a voting record that puts her firmly on the side of timber companies and big industrial employers when it comes to environment and climate-related bills. She also established a reputation for using her considerable influence...
centraloregondaily.com
Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 3rd report in a week
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are investigating another elk poaching case. It’s at least the third one announced in the past week. OSP said it’s looking for...
KTVB
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Linn County Friday morning. It happened around 5:52 a.m. about 9.3 miles from Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem. A preliminary report from USGS initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of...
kezi.com
Oregon to join west coast states in efforts to fight climate change
SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Kate Brown announced today that Oregon will follow California’s lead to put more electric vehicles on the road by 2035. Gov. Brown was in San Francisco with the leaders of California, Washington and Canada’s British Columbia to sign an agreement for the west coast to expand the region’s climate partnership. At the signing, Gov. Brown announced that Oregon would follow suit with California’s new law which requires all new cars and trucks sold in the state to be electric or hybrid vehicles by 2035. Gov. Brown said Oregon has already made strides in fighting climate change by putting 50,000 electric vehicles on the road and offering rebates for electric vehicle purposes.
beachconnection.net
Glow-in-the-Dark Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town for Halloween
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Sometimes something comes along that you didn't even know you needed. The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City and its tradition of glass float balls recently came up with just that: glow-in-the-dark glass floats. Lincoln City's float faeries will be hiding 50 glow-in-the-dark glass...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Spanish Galleon Discovery: Meet Those Involved at Nehalem Event
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Earlier this year, the Oregon coast exploded onto the international scene and limelight with the discovery of a lifetime: parts of a Spanish galleon were found near Manzanita. For more than 300 years, bits and pieces of this legend were washing up around Nehalem Bay beaches, and stories of such a ship went back well into the recesses of native people's oral histories. (Above, Oregon Coast Beach Connection photo: the timbers were found somewhere near these sea caves, near Manzanita)
philomathnews.com
Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity
Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signs climate pact with West Coast leaders
PORTLAND, Ore. — Against the backdrop of the San Francisco Bay draped in fog, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed a new climate pact Thursday, updating the longstanding Pacific Coast Collaborative agreement between West Coast states in the U.S. and British Columbia. The update – co-signed by California Gov. Gavin...
KDRV
Gas prices skyrocket across the West Coast after six refiners shut down
MEDFORD, Ore -- You may have notice a significant increase in gas prices in Oregon. Officials say this is all because of six refiners shutting down unexpectedly. “They had to fix parts, you know, fix problems," said Marie Dobbs public affairs director with AAA. "And then other refineries had to shut down because they weren’t operating correctly and needed to be fixed.”
Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives
Two top Intel lobbyists sent a pointed letter to legislative leaders and to Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday with an explicit warning that “Oregon could miss out altogether” on billions of dollars in new Intel spending if the Legislature doesn’t act urgently. “Our window to compete with...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
opb.org
Oregon health advisory warns of toxic contaminants in lamprey
The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday to warn people about toxic contaminants found in lamprey, a snake-like fish that is eaten by Indigenous people as a cultural and ceremonial food. The advisory sets limits for the first time on how many lamprey people can safely eat from...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 10/6 – Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect Arrested, Oregon Governor Debate Tonight in Medford, Art Along the Rogue Starts Friday!
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. The suspect accused of abusing over 30 animals, Joseph LaRue, made his first court appearance Wedneday. Alongside his attorney, LaRue appeared for his arraignment before he was taken into custody by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
The US’s first utility-scale renewable energy triple threat is online in Oregon
This is the first development of the three technologies in action on this scale in the US. Portland General ElectricThe rare combination of solar, wind, and battery storage should hopefully soon be more common.
Indigenous Peoples Day in Oregon: What’s open, what’s closed
In the spring of 2021, Oregon formally designated Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday to be celebrated on the second Monday of October. This year, Indigenous Peoples Day falls on Oct. 10, which is also the federal holiday Columbus Day. Here’s a list of what’s closed and what services...
pnwag.net
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast
The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
