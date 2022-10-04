ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Meet the face behind Brockton's premiere food vlogger 'Everybody Gotta Eat'

By Alisha Saint-Ciel, The Enterprise
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0ovc_0iL6QXpC00

BROCKTON— "Everybody Gotta Eat" is one local food blogger's catch phase and life motto.

The Instagram page created by self-taught foodie Emmanuel Mervil, "Everybody Gotta Eat," with over 17,000 followers, isn't just an ordinary food blog but a page that builds community and brings foodies together.

"My mission is to uplift and bring awareness to different entrepreneurs and bring everyone together in a society where everyone is doing their own thing and barely supporting each other," Mervil, said.

Not only does Mervil run a food blog, but he also has other endeavors, including a catering business with celebrity clientele and a fashion boutique Nckls n Dimes located at 663 Centre St., Jamaica Plain.

Mervil has catered food for Boston rappers Bia and Millyz, Rick Ross, Davido and Puma the athletic company, to name a few.

Mervil's catering business works with more than 10 chefs and has catered events with 2,000 people.

When Mervil isn't kept busy as a father of a 3-year-old, he's running around the South Shore on a hunt for his next restaurant and probably plotting on the next networking opportunity.

"Food events are the perfect places for networking opportunities. Everyone is trying to get money and grow their network while enjoying good food," Mervil said.

Here's what $1.26M buys in Easton:Property on Field Street in Brockton sold for $4.8M: Aug. 22-26 real estate report

Mervil is well known for his annual "Everybody Gotta Eat" cookout that grows yearly. The entrepreneur invites chefs from all over to bring their culinary dishes alive and feed hundreds of people.

"The commissioner told us, 'You have to have a permit this year.' That's how big the events were in the past. If you missed it last year, you certainly wouldn't miss it next year. So it's that type of event," Mervil said.

As his success is being recognized more lately, his life wasn't always so prosperous.

Just a couple of years ago, Mervil was driving Lyft and doing odd jobs to make a living. He wasn't sure what his true calling was yet.

It wasn't until the death of his mother that put him into overdrive.

"I had to put my focus on something else to keep my mind off the death of my mother," Mervil said.

Brockton restaurant scene:Family-owned Pho Town 6 in Brockton serves up authentic Vietnamese recipes

Mervil directed his pain and turned it into power by focusing on one avenue, food.

"I watched my mom feed everyone growing up. She was always giving back. My mom went to prisons in Haiti to feed people. I always wondered why I'm always giving back, and I learned it from my mom," Mervil said.

Mervil fell in love with food from a young age and learned culinary techniques from his mom, eventually trying it out on his own.

The consistency of posting and visiting new restaurants created a buzz on social media. From there, he grew his page and now blogs full-time, along with his other businesses, including car rentals.

Mervil's goal is to star in a Netflix food series and become the next Anthony Bourdain, traveling the world tasting different creations and posting about them.

But for now he's content on working with small food businesses and growing them to their full potential.

Enterprise staff reporter Alisha Saint-Ciel can be reached by email at stciela@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter at @alishaspeakss and Instagram at Alishaatv. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.

Comments / 3

Related
102.9 WBLM

Is Krispy Kreme Donuts Finally Back in New England?

There was a brief wave of excitement when rumor had it that Krispy Kreme Donuts was back in Boston. Oh, how I loved my stops at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay for a glazed or three. And of course, Saco, Maine, was another popular location that saddened so many when it closed, leaving New England Krispy Kreme-free.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa opens Boston shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Calling all cupcake lovers! The beloved New York cupcake brand Baked by Melissa will be opening a shop in Boston Friday morning. The tiny cupcake maker has been shipped around the country for years but this is its first out-of-state store. The new Boston store can be...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Got Sole? Weymouth brothers bring sneaker expo back to Massachusetts

Joey and Jonathan DiModica put on their first sneaker expo when they were 16 and 14, at an old church-turned-events-space in Boston’s South End that has since been torn down. Two weeks before the 2013 event, the Weymouth-raised brothers had not sold a single ticket. Now their company, Got...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Brockton, MA
Brockton, MA
Entertainment
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davido
Person
Anthony Bourdain
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Vlogger#Nckls N Dimes
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Dorchester Reporter

Florian Hall filled to overflowing in support of the Ciarán Moore family

Hundreds of family, friends, and acquaintances gathered at Florian Hall last Sunday (Oct. 2) for a benefit to support the Moore family of Lower Mills. The family’s patriarch, Ciarán Moore, is recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered in a vicious assault last December 2021 in Adams Village.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Jim Braude departing GBH’s ‘Greater Boston’

The host will step away from the public affairs program at the end of the year. Jim Braude, host of GBH’s “Greater Boston,” is departing the show at the end of the year, station officials said Friday. Braude will continue to serve as co-host of the station’s...
BOSTON, MA
cambridgeday.com

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

2K+
Followers
569
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Brockton, MA from Enterprise News.

 http://enterprisenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy