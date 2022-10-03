Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
gueydantoday.com
Ms Dot’s rice dressing: A Classic Cajun Dish for Erath High, the community
You’ve had it if you attended Erath High School between 1968 and 2000. If you bought anything from the deli at Champagne’s Supermarket in Erath between 2000 & 2017, you’ve had it. You may have grabbed a taste of it while you were at visitation for Erath High’s homecoming.
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
Eunice Junior High will be closed Oct. 4 and 5
Eunice Junior High will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
Lake Charles American Press
Three McNeese football players allegedly involved in robbery kicked off team
Three McNeese State football players were kicked off the team Tuesday for their part in an alleged robbery, the American Press has learned. All three are defensive backs, including starter Ke’Shon Murray. The other two are reserves, Jaylen Jackson and Johnquai Lewis. While first-year Cowboys head coach Gary Goff...
RELATED PEOPLE
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
KPLC TV
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family
We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake Arthur Police searching for missing man, last contact in August
Lake Arthur Police Department is asking the public's assistance in the search for Justin Parsley, 44.
KPLC TV
Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving
Louisiana Man Arrested for Obscenity After Allegedly Honking His Horn and Exposing Himself While Driving. Westlake, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 3, 2022, that on September 21, CPSO investigators received a complaint of obscenity on Sampson Street in Westlake, Louisiana. During the initial...
Lake Charles American Press
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man
The crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers say the pick-up truck was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Comments / 0