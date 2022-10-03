ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
Lake Charles, LA
Business
City
Berwick, LA
KPLC TV

Texas man charged with burglarizing 2 Calcasieu pharmacies

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - An incarcerated Texas man is facing charges for allegedly burglarizing two pharmacies in Calcasieu Parish earlier this year. Brandon M. Hamilton, 29, of Baytown, broke into pharmacies on Hwy 171 and Ryan Street on Feb. 16 and May 11, said Kayla Vincent of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. He reportedly shattered the glass on the front doors of each store and stole prescription medications.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Bush
92.9 THE LAKE

Best Lake Charles Restaurants To Bring Visting Friends And Family

We held an impromptu Facebook poll to see which restaurants in Lake Charles are your go-to places to bring family and friends who are visiting from out of town. My family's two favorite cuisines to eat out are Italian and Mexican. So if we were going to take anyone to dinner who was out of town we would probably bring them to my wife's two favorite Lake Charles restaurants: Tony's Pizza or Casa Manana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
DERIDDER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leading Ladies#Catholic Education#Bullying#Post Secondary Education#Ibm#Chemical Engineering#Lamar University
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Three injured in Sunday shooting

Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing

Comments / 0

Community Policy