Lake Charles, LA

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

New Horseshoe Lake Charles Casino Now Hiring

The Horseshoe Lake Charles has officially begun their hiring campaign. The Lake Area's newest casino, formally the Isle of Capri, has been rebuilt from the ground up and is getting close to its December 2022 opening date. Now, it's time for them to find employees to help them succeed. According...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church celebrating 150 years

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A downtown Lake Charles church will celebrate a milestone this weekend. Since the 1870s, First United Methodist Church has provided Methodists a place to call home on Broad St. It’s quite an accomplishment to be around for 150 years, especially when you consider what the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters

Louisiana DOTD Announced Low Bid for New Pair of Cameron Ferry Vessels That Will be Powered by Upgradable Electric Thrusters. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced on October 5, 2022, that it had received an apparent low bid for the building of two new ferry boats for Cameron Parish’s Cameron crossing. Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC of Houma placed the lowest bid of $49,706,865.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
vermiliontoday.com

Mowata, the other story

Several weeks ago, I reported the oft-told story that the Mowata community in Acadia Parish got its name because nobody could find a board long enough to print the original name of Morewater. I have long suspected that the story was suspect, but had never heard anything to contradict it....
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Officials: Note found in bathroom led to Jennings High lockdown

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Jennings High School was placed on precautionary lockdown around midday Wednesday. Officials with the Jeff Davis Parish School Board say the lockdown was put in place after a note was found in a bathroom. The content of the note was not released. After law enforcement investigated...
JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2022. Christopher Damone Brown, 40, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse. John Morris Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud worth $25,000 or more (2 charges). Parris Lee Vital, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Searching for 14 Year Old Runaway

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a 14 year old runaway by the name of Kaylee Brittain, of Evans. This is the second time in less than a week that Brittain has run away from home. Last week she was located within 24 hours of her disappearance. She was said to be in the company of a 26 year old at the time.
VERNON PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack

A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
JENNINGS, LA
Eunice News

Missing teen last seen in Eunice

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz issued a news release asking the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old juvenile Jaida Leeann Settoon, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy. in the Opelousas area and was last seen at about 2 a.m. Oct. 3. She is described as a white female, 5’-5”, 140 lbs with freckles, has dirty blonde hair, blue eyes, and a bar piercing on top right ear. Her last…
EUNICE, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release name of suspect in police chase through Lake Charles, into Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man accused of leading police on a chase through Lake Charles and into Westlake Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were attempting to stop a vehicle that was part of an ongoing investigation, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway. Officers initiated a stop near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Prien Lake Road, but the driver refused to stop.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

