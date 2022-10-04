ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after woman dies in dog attack

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8RVI_0iL6PBgf00

A man has been arrested and five American bulldogs have been destroyed after a woman died following a dog attack, police have said.

The 65-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday afternoon.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control and was in custody.

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed

The spokesman added: “Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, were handed over and have since been humanely destroyed.”

Police were called to the house on St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.

The woman has not yet been formally identified but her next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death, the force said.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000731247.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Woman, 22, dies following early morning hit-and-run in Oswestry

A 22-year-old woman has died after a hit-and-run this morning on Willow Street in Oswestry. West Mercia Police said officers are on scene where at around 2.50am a car mounted the kerb and struck two pedestrians outside the Grill Out takeaway. Both pedestrians were transferred to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat. Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart and another 15-year-old boy was injured during the violence in Woolwich, south east London, on July 5 last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#American#Merseyside Police#Dm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Victim’s sister speaks out after Tobin’s death

The sister of Vicky Hamilton has expressed her fears that the extent of serial killer Peter Tobin’s crimes may never be known following his death. Lindsay Brown said her family was torn apart by the disappearance of 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky in 1991. Her body was found 17 years later...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five-year-old girl among victims of Creeslough explosion

A five-year-old girl and her father are among the 10 people named as victims of the devastating explosion at a petrol station in Ireland. Police are continuing to investigate the blast that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday afternoon. The huge...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

Saquon Barkley sparked a stunning New York Giants comeback as the Green Bay Packers’ first trip to London ended in a galling defeat. The Packers were the 32nd and final team to cross the Atlantic for a regular season game as a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the UK’s first ever meeting between two sides holding winning records.
GREEN BAY, WI
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy