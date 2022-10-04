ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Sept. 26-30

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

TAUNTON— The month of September has come to a close and it's hard to believe we're already a month through the fall sports season in the Greater Taunton area.

Despite controlling possession and outshooting the visitors 33-7, Taunton girls soccer fell 2-1 to New Bedford while Bridgewater-Raynham golf's Justin Peters shot under par again, Taunton boys soccer broke in the new turf field at Aleixo "Tiger" Stadium with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Stoughton, Bristol-Plymouth girls soccer's Ashleigh Genander netted her third goal in two games and Dighton-Rehoboth field hockey handed Durfee their first loss of the season .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdzbS_0iL6Okhz00

Bristol-Plymouth boys soccer's Aiden Steele is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Sept. 19-24 after receiving 38% of the vote while Bristol-Plymouth girls soccer's Brooke Drass finished second with 27% and Taunton volleyball's Hayley Krockta received nine percent to finish third.

As always, there were standout players for each team who helped guide their team to success last week, but only one can be named the Player of the Week.

Now it's time to make your pick for the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Sept. 26-30, with polls open through noon Sunday and votes limited to one vote per device per hour.

Here are the nominees:

BOYS SOCCER

Javonte Fernandes, Taunton

Fernandes scored a pair of goals against Stoughton.

Connor Nichols, Bridgewater-Raynham

Nichols made seven saves against Durfee.

Tiago Lauro, Bristol-Plymouth

Lauro scored a goal against Old Colony.

Kristof Trond, Dighton-Rehoboth

Trond scored a goal against Somerset Berkley.

GIRLS SOCCER

Kaylee Lopes, Taunton

Lopes scored a pair of goals against Milford.

Lily Ford, Bridgewater-Raynham

Ford had a goal and three assists against Barnstable.

Ashleigh Genander, Bristol-Plymouth

Genander scored a pair of goals against Blue Hills.

Alexis Leonard, Dighton-Rehoboth

Leonard had a goal and an assist against Case.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Brayden Cali, Taunton

Cali finished first overall against Milford with a time of 17:24.

James Murray, Bridgewater-Raynham

Murray was the Trojans' top finisher against Brockton.

Wyatt Lee, Bristol-Plymouth

Lee finished first overall against Dighton-Rehoboth with a time of 18:09.

Michael Lavigne, Dighton-Rehoboth

Lavigne finished second overall against Bristol-Plymouth with a time of 18:27.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Colby Dunham, Taunton

Dunham finished second overall against Milford with a time of 20:34.

Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham

Strandberg was the Trojans' top finisher against Brockton.

Nicole Widegren, Bristol-Plymouth

Widegren finished third overall against Dighton-Rehoboth with a time of 23:32.

Lindsay Allard, Dighton-Rehoboth

Allard finished first overall against Bristol-Plymouth with a time of 21:54.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kaysie DeMoura, Taunton

DeMoura had a pair of goals and an assist against Stoughton.

Jamie McLaren, Bridgewater-Raynham

McLaren made 10 saves to earn the shutout against Barnstable.

Olivia Gabriel, Dighton-Rehoboth

Gabriel had a goal and an assist against Durfee.

GOLF

Noah Faidell, Taunton

Faidell shot a 43 (+7) against Milford.

Justin Peters, Bridgewater-Raynham

Peters shot a 35 (-1) against Durfee.

Ben Sirois, Bristol-Plymouth

Sirois shot a 37 (+1) against Westport.

Charlie Rosa, Dighton-Rehoboth

Rosa shot a 38 (+2) against Case.

VOLLEYBALL

Madelyn Easterday, Bristol-Plymouth

Easterday had four digs, an assist, two kills and six aces against Blue Hills.

Corinne Braga, Dighton-Rehoboth

Braga had 25 digs and seven aces against Apponequet.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Sept. 26-30

