ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MA

New Berkley park will feature botanical gardens, a walking path, playground and more

By Michael J. DeCicco
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIVYe_0iL6Oh3o00

BERKLEY — The one-time site of a fairgrounds and a race track on Myricks Street may soon come alive again with the Historical Commission's proposal to restore it into St. Yves Memorial Park.

At a selectmen meeting on Sept. 28 seeking authorization to move forward with the preliminary design, Historical Commissioner Andrea Perry said the plan is to transform 10.2 acres of the Myricks Street parcel into a park with a softball field, a multi-purpose field for sports and events, a walking path, botanical gardens and a playground with state-of-the-art equipment.

The late Marge Ghilarducci started it all when she approached politicians to give the town money to compensate the town for the negative impact of South Coast Rail.

The result was a $200,000 MBTA grant specifically earmarked to renovate the park site.

The commission, Perry explained, may also be able to place a stage there for future concerts, plays and programs.

"A kiosk will be constructed showing the history of this park and recognition of SouthCoast Railway funding the project," she said.

"The land was given to the town many years ago by the St. Yves family. SouthCoast Railway and the MBTA gifted the town with the $200,000 because of the loss of a field next to the tracks that children used to play on and homes taken by eminent domain."

Amazing view of Taunton river:This contemporary ranch in Berkley was sold twice in six months

She told the select board on Sept. 28 that the Berkley Athletic Association is in favor of this plan, and the commission intends to establish a Friends of St. Yves Park to oversee the park's creation.

The board was quick to authorize the commission to proceed with the next step, which is to send the approved preliminary plan to Zenith Consulting Engineers for the final plan that will be used for construction in spring 2023.

Upcoming special Town Meeting

The selectmen's second most important move Wednesday night was to approve the warrant for the Nov. 14 special Town Meeting, which will features a vote to allow Freetown to join the Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical School and a re-visit of the zoning bylaw changes rejected at the spring Annual Town Meeting.

What do you think of this group?:Taunton-area officials with ties to 'alt-lite' group say they are not members

Selectman Wendy Cochran noted the advantage of Freetown's joining B-P is that, according to her conversation with the superintendent, Berkley's assessment for the B-P new building project will go down from $20 million before Freetown to around $17 million with Freetown in the assessment mix.

Finance committee chair Joseph Freitas countered, "We have to be very careful throwing numbers around like that that could be wrong."

The zoning changes, which included tweaks to home occupation regulations and a new flood zone overlay district, were tabled in June after multiple amendments to the new bylaw's language were proposed in the course of the planning panel's attorney Marc Bobrowski's presentation of the bylaw updates.

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Monday, October 10: Focus on Fall River

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Erika explores the next-generation market Portugalia, which highlights high-end goods from Portugal. If you think Fall River’s textile industry is a thing of the past, think again – Erika stops by factories that rely on the skilled local workforce to produce high-end linens and rugs. Erika meets teens finding community at the Watuppa Rowing Center. And she couldn’t leave town without checking out those pork pies! At Hartley’s, they’ve been using the same recipe for more than 100 years.
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Freetown, MA
capecod.com

Fall Fest at Mashpee Commons Returns Saturday

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Commons Fall Fest will celebrate Autumn with seasonal events this Saturday. Family-friendly activities include pumpkin and face painting, a touch-a-truck event, and photo contest. Local vendors of Mashpee Commons will offer sidewalk shopping and fall foods during the event. Songwriter Catie Flynn will also be...
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

These Mass. cities and towns have the most reported ghost sightings

If you think you may have seen a ghost, depending where you live in Massachusetts, chances are more or less likely you actually did — at least according to BetMassachusetts.com, which used data from GhostsofAmerica.com on numbers of reported sightings. BetMassachusetts.com found that Lowell, New Bedford and North Attleboro...
ABC6.com

Providence man killed in industrial accident in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence man was killed in an industrial accident in Tiverton Friday. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. at Tiverton Materials on Fish Road. Capt. Michael Miguel said company supplies construction aggregate materials. Miguel said when they arrived, they found Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez...
TIVERTON, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botanical Gardens#Eminent Domain#Mbta
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Home damaged following fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass., (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a home on Reed Street in Swansea Saturday night.   Swansea Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Patterson, says the flames appeared to be started by an electrical malfunction.  Patterson also says there was minor damage to the downstairs bedroom, but the residents should be able to return inside the home […]
SWANSEA, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
BEVERLY, MA
CBS Boston

Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery

SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Iconic Massachusetts racetrack hopes to receive new life from sports betting

RAYNHAM, Mass. — An iconic dog racing track in Massachusetts, which has not hosted live racing in over a decade, is readying for a return to a booming business. The site of the former Raynham-Taunton Greyhound Park will be transformed into a 60,000-square-foot retail sports betting location — one of just five that will open in Massachusetts next year.
RAYNHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored

Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy