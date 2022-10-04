ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford EMS has a new cardiac tool — here's how it saves lives

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gXIys_0iL6OfIM00

NEW BEDFORD — You may never have heard of it, but it's a device that just might save your life some day.

It's called the LUCAS device, and patrons in a popular New Bedford restaurant recently saw it employed when a patron suffered a heart attack.

New Bedford EMS Director Mike Thomas said it's "one of the best tools we have when it comes to cardiac arrest. They do CPR and that saves lives."

The LUCAS device is an automated CPR provider that is applied to a heart attack victim.

"Generally, when a person does CPR, they can only do it for a minute or so before they're totally exhausted," Thomas said. "You have to switch off to another person."

The battery-operated LUCAS machine, however, can continue as long as the patient needs, Thomas said. Operators can start, stop and pause it as required.

"Whatever you need to do," he said.

Thomas said all city ambulances are equipped with one of the eight LUCAS devices acquired by the city in the last couple of years.

They cost the city about $15,000 to $20,000 apiece, but their effectiveness make them a wise investment.

According to the LUCAS Chest Compression System website, "With the LUCAS device, fatigue, individual variations or psychological factors are removed from CPR and there is no longer a need for switching CPR providers every two minutes. LUCAS helps provide high-quality and safer chest compressions in situations such as patient movement and transportation, during prolonged CPR or in the cath lab."

It also helps medical personnel by:

  • Freeing up their hands and reducing chaos around the patient;
  • Calming down the scene and buying time to make decisions;
  • Providing CPR guidance and data for feedback.

On transit, it helps keep medical personnel safe during ambulance transportation, according to the company, because those responding don't have to provide CPR and can be belted in.

According to the company, it also reduces the CPR provider's x-ray exposure during percutaneous coronary intervention, which is a procedure used to open clogged coronary arteries that employs contrast dyes and X-rays for monitoring.

"It's a great device," Thomas said.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC6.com

DCYF reports 5-year-old from Providence almost died from maltreatment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth and Families is reporting a near fatality of a 5-year-old child last month in Providence. Damaris Teixeira, a spokesperson for the department, said Friday the incident happened on Sept. 14. Teixeira added after investigating, it was determined that...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

New Bedford house fire displaces 10 people

NEWS BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A house fire in New Bedford displaced 10 residence early Saturday morning. Just before 2:30 a.m., the New Bedford Fire Department received an automatic fire alarm activation coming from 110 Eighth Street. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the third floor of a three story home. Everyone inside […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Health
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Residents left with few options as low-income assisted living facility closes

BOSTON -- For more than five years, Cheryl Lewis has called Landmark at Longwood in Roxbury her home. "I was going to be here for life," she told WBZ-TV's I-Team. The low-income assisted living facility has been in the community for more than two decades. But all that changed in July when Lewis and nearly 80 other residents were told they had to move out in 90 days. "I was laying in my bed and I almost fell out of it. They are forcing us out," Lewis said. With the clock ticking, residents said staff members told them they would not be fed or...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Home damaged following fire in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass., (WPRI) — Fire crews responded to a home on Reed Street in Swansea Saturday night.   Swansea Deputy Fire Chief, Michael Patterson, says the flames appeared to be started by an electrical malfunction.  Patterson also says there was minor damage to the downstairs bedroom, but the residents should be able to return inside the home […]
SWANSEA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Cpr#Diseases#Medical Services#General Health#New Bedford Ems
nbcboston.com

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Sheriff Hodgson to Mr. Pingeon: “Monday morning quarterbacking this tragedy is shameful, a disgrace”

“Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has clapped back concerning criticism levied against him on how his office handled Adam Howe. According to SouthCoast Today, James Pingeon, litigation director for Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, said that the level of supervision taken by the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office at the Ash Street Jail concerning Howe was inadequate.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Woman searches for stranger who helped her after Norwood crash

NORWOOD - A woman is searching for the stranger who helped her survive a frightening crash. Cutting through the chaos, there was a voice, calm and caring. "My name is Ron. I'm going to stay with you...." Karen McCarthy couldn't get out of her car after she was hit by an oncoming vehicle Monday, but someone good found a way in to help her. "It's terrifying to be in a crash for the first time. I was stuck inside the vehicle because my car was pinned against the telephone pole (on Sumner Street). A stranger popped the trunk open and crawled into...
NORWOOD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPRI 12 News

Fire breaks out at North Providence home

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fire broke out at a home on Woodhaven Blvd. on Saturday morning. A 12 News crew was on scene around 7 a.m. and saw firefighters venting the roof of the house. Fire Chief John Silva said two people were inside at the time of the fire, but were able […]
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Former Bristol County Sheriff’s Office manager to use experience to help keep students safe in Fall River Diocese

FALL RIVER, MA – After an extensive search process and with the current environment and challenges facing schools across the country, the Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office have announced that Christine Leeman has been appointed to the newly created position of School Resource Officer. Leeman will oversee the safety and security of all 19 Catholic schools in the Diocese. A key focus of this new role is to work closely with school leaders and other personnel to provide for a safe school environment. In addition, she will serve as a liaison between police departments and the Catholic schools.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police department announces death of active-duty Massachusetts officer

A Massachusetts active-duty police officer has died this week, according to the department that he served at. The department released a statement from Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag concerning the officer’s passing. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you of the death of Lt. Jeffrey...
RANDOLPH, MA
FUN 107

Here’s Why Acushnet’s Parting Ways Gas Station Flipped to Shell

One of Acushnet's most recognizable landmarks went through some significant changes this week. Parting Ways gas station has been a fixture in the Acushnet community for decades. It had that old timey feel. The bell would ring when you pulled into the station to alert the attendant that someone was there. It was one of the last remaining fairly affordable full service stations on the SouthCoast.
ACUSHNET, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy