New Bedford EMS has a new cardiac tool — here's how it saves lives

NEW BEDFORD — You may never have heard of it, but it's a device that just might save your life some day.

It's called the LUCAS device, and patrons in a popular New Bedford restaurant recently saw it employed when a patron suffered a heart attack.

New Bedford EMS Director Mike Thomas said it's "one of the best tools we have when it comes to cardiac arrest. They do CPR and that saves lives."

The LUCAS device is an automated CPR provider that is applied to a heart attack victim.

"Generally, when a person does CPR, they can only do it for a minute or so before they're totally exhausted," Thomas said. "You have to switch off to another person."

The battery-operated LUCAS machine, however, can continue as long as the patient needs, Thomas said. Operators can start, stop and pause it as required.

"Whatever you need to do," he said.

Thomas said all city ambulances are equipped with one of the eight LUCAS devices acquired by the city in the last couple of years.

They cost the city about $15,000 to $20,000 apiece, but their effectiveness make them a wise investment.

According to the LUCAS Chest Compression System website, "With the LUCAS device, fatigue, individual variations or psychological factors are removed from CPR and there is no longer a need for switching CPR providers every two minutes. LUCAS helps provide high-quality and safer chest compressions in situations such as patient movement and transportation, during prolonged CPR or in the cath lab."

It also helps medical personnel by:

Freeing up their hands and reducing chaos around the patient;

Calming down the scene and buying time to make decisions;

Providing CPR guidance and data for feedback.

On transit, it helps keep medical personnel safe during ambulance transportation, according to the company, because those responding don't have to provide CPR and can be belted in.

According to the company, it also reduces the CPR provider's x-ray exposure during percutaneous coronary intervention, which is a procedure used to open clogged coronary arteries that employs contrast dyes and X-rays for monitoring.

"It's a great device," Thomas said.