MIAA releases power rankings: Which Fall River field hockey teams are playoff prospects
The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year last Friday.
The rankings only include scores entered into Arbiter as of Oct. 4, 4 a.m.. For the field hockey state tournament, the top 32 teams qualify. Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record
As of Tuesday, three Herald News team is on pace to qualify for the playoffs.
Here's a look at the power rankings for Fall River area teams:
Division 1
- Andover
- Walpole
- Shrewsbury
- Chelmsford
- Franklin
- Wachusett
- Concord-Carlisle
- Winchester
- Bishop Feehan
- Lincoln-Sudbury
- Belmont
- Acton-Boxborough
- Hingham
- Braintree
- Needham
- Natick
- Wellesley
- Lexington
- Algonquin
- Doherty Memorial
- King Philip
- Central Catholic
- Durfee
- North Andover
- Westford Academy
- Arlington
- Barnstable
- Beverly
- Marshfield
- Brookline
- Newton North
- Waltham
(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)
None
Division 2
- Longmeadow
- Minnechaug
- Reading
- Nashoba
- Leominster
- Masconomet
- Westwood
- Danvers
- Falmouth
- Agawam
- Bishop Fenwick
- Westfield
- Norwood
- Somerset Berkley
- Nauset Regional
- Canton
- Oliver Ames
- Hopkinton
- Westborough
- Wakefield
- Milton
- Scituate
- Marlborough
- Dartmouth
- Northampton
- Plymouth North
- North Attleborough
- Holliston
- Notre Dame (Hingham)
- Mansfield
- West Springfield
- Tewksbury Memorial
(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)
None
Division 3
- Watertown
- Dover-Sherborn
- Newburyport
- Sandwich
- East Longmeadow
- Triton Regional
- Oakmont
- Foxborough
- Gloucester
- Medfield
- Belchertown
- Medway
- Quabbin Regional
- Ashland
- Dedham
- Notre Dame (Worcester)
- Dennis-Yarmouth
- Auburn
- Pentucket
- Hanover
- Bishop Stang
- Swampscott
- North Reading
- Dighton-Rehoboth
- Weston
- Wayland
- Stoneham
- North Middlesex
- Sturgis Charter East
- Nipmuc Regional
- Old Rochester Regional
- Wilmington
(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)
None
Division 4
- Uxbridge
- Greenfield
- Manchester Essex
- Frontier Regional
- Lynnfield
- Joseph Case
- Cohasset
- Pioneer Valley Regional
- Ipswich
- Lunenburg
- St. Mary's
- Franklin County Tech
- Hopedale
- Blackstone Valley RVT
- Georgetown
- Sutton
- Monomoy
- Nantucket
- Clinton
- Carver
- Littleton
- Quaboag Regional
- Hampshire Regional
- Leicester
- North Brookfield
- Saint John Paul II
- Hamilton-Wenham
- Southwick Regional
- West Bridgewater
- Tyngsborough
- Amesbury
- Turners Falls
(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)
Westport (41)
Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.
