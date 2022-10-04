MIAA releases power rankings: Which Fall River field hockey teams are playoff prospects

The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year last Friday.

The rankings only include scores entered into Arbiter as of Oct. 4, 4 a.m.. For the field hockey state tournament, the top 32 teams qualify. Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record

As of Tuesday, three Herald News team is on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the power rankings for Fall River area teams:

Division 1

Andover Walpole Shrewsbury Chelmsford Franklin Wachusett Concord-Carlisle Winchester Bishop Feehan Lincoln-Sudbury Belmont Acton-Boxborough Hingham Braintree Needham Natick Wellesley Lexington Algonquin Doherty Memorial King Philip Central Catholic Durfee North Andover Westford Academy Arlington Barnstable Beverly Marshfield Brookline Newton North Waltham

(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 2

Longmeadow Minnechaug Reading Nashoba Leominster Masconomet Westwood Danvers Falmouth Agawam Bishop Fenwick Westfield Norwood Somerset Berkley Nauset Regional Canton Oliver Ames Hopkinton Westborough Wakefield Milton Scituate Marlborough Dartmouth Northampton Plymouth North North Attleborough Holliston Notre Dame (Hingham) Mansfield West Springfield Tewksbury Memorial



(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 3

Watertown Dover-Sherborn Newburyport Sandwich East Longmeadow Triton Regional Oakmont Foxborough Gloucester Medfield Belchertown Medway Quabbin Regional Ashland Dedham Notre Dame (Worcester) Dennis-Yarmouth Auburn Pentucket Hanover Bishop Stang Swampscott North Reading Dighton-Rehoboth Weston Wayland Stoneham North Middlesex Sturgis Charter East Nipmuc Regional Old Rochester Regional Wilmington



(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 4

Uxbridge Greenfield Manchester Essex Frontier Regional Lynnfield Joseph Case Cohasset Pioneer Valley Regional Ipswich Lunenburg St. Mary's Franklin County Tech Hopedale Blackstone Valley RVT Georgetown Sutton Monomoy Nantucket Clinton Carver Littleton Quaboag Regional Hampshire Regional Leicester North Brookfield Saint John Paul II Hamilton-Wenham Southwick Regional West Bridgewater Tyngsborough Amesbury Turners Falls



(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

Westport (41)

