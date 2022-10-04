ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIAA releases power rankings: Which Fall River field hockey teams are playoff prospects

By Steven Sanchez, The Herald News
 5 days ago

The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year last Friday.

The rankings only include scores entered into Arbiter as of Oct. 4, 4 a.m.. For the field hockey state tournament, the top 32 teams qualify. Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record

As of Tuesday, three Herald News team is on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Here's a look at the power rankings for Fall River area teams:

Division 1

  1. Andover
  2. Walpole
  3. Shrewsbury
  4. Chelmsford
  5. Franklin
  6. Wachusett
  7. Concord-Carlisle
  8. Winchester
  9. Bishop Feehan
  10. Lincoln-Sudbury
  11. Belmont
  12. Acton-Boxborough
  13. Hingham
  14. Braintree
  15. Needham
  16. Natick
  17. Wellesley
  18. Lexington
  19. Algonquin
  20. Doherty Memorial
  21. King Philip
  22. Central Catholic
  23. Durfee
  24. North Andover
  25. Westford Academy
  26. Arlington
  27. Barnstable
  28. Beverly
  29. Marshfield
  30. Brookline
  31. Newton North
  32. Waltham

(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 2

  1. Longmeadow
  2. Minnechaug
  3. Reading
  4. Nashoba
  5. Leominster
  6. Masconomet
  7. Westwood
  8. Danvers
  9. Falmouth
  10. Agawam
  11. Bishop Fenwick
  12. Westfield
  13. Norwood
  14. Somerset Berkley
  15. Nauset Regional
  16. Canton
  17. Oliver Ames
  18. Hopkinton
  19. Westborough
  20. Wakefield
  21. Milton
  22. Scituate
  23. Marlborough
  24. Dartmouth
  25. Northampton
  26. Plymouth North
  27. North Attleborough
  28. Holliston
  29. Notre Dame (Hingham)
  30. Mansfield
  31. West Springfield
  32. Tewksbury Memorial

(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 3

  1. Watertown
  2. Dover-Sherborn
  3. Newburyport
  4. Sandwich
  5. East Longmeadow
  6. Triton Regional
  7. Oakmont
  8. Foxborough
  9. Gloucester
  10. Medfield
  11. Belchertown
  12. Medway
  13. Quabbin Regional
  14. Ashland
  15. Dedham
  16. Notre Dame (Worcester)
  17. Dennis-Yarmouth
  18. Auburn
  19. Pentucket
  20. Hanover
  21. Bishop Stang
  22. Swampscott
  23. North Reading
  24. Dighton-Rehoboth
  25. Weston
  26. Wayland
  27. Stoneham
  28. North Middlesex
  29. Sturgis Charter East
  30. Nipmuc Regional
  31. Old Rochester Regional
  32. Wilmington

(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

None

Division 4

  1. Uxbridge
  2. Greenfield
  3. Manchester Essex
  4. Frontier Regional
  5. Lynnfield
  6. Joseph Case
  7. Cohasset
  8. Pioneer Valley Regional
  9. Ipswich
  10. Lunenburg
  11. St. Mary's
  12. Franklin County Tech
  13. Hopedale
  14. Blackstone Valley RVT
  15. Georgetown
  16. Sutton
  17. Monomoy
  18. Nantucket
  19. Clinton
  20. Carver
  21. Littleton
  22. Quaboag Regional
  23. Hampshire Regional
  24. Leicester
  25. North Brookfield
  26. Saint John Paul II
  27. Hamilton-Wenham
  28. Southwick Regional
  29. West Bridgewater
  30. Tyngsborough
  31. Amesbury
  32. Turners Falls

(Teams 33 and below qualify for a play-in game with a .500 or better record)

Westport (41)

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @Chezsports. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: MIAA releases power rankings: Which Fall River field hockey teams are playoff prospects

FALL RIVER, MA
The Herald News

The Herald News

