Cheatham County, TN

Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Cheatham County This Weekend

 5 days ago

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Cheatham and Marion counties on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop-off locations are:

Cheatham County – Harpeth Middle School, 170 Harpeth View Trail, Kingston Springs, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Mike Russell at (615) 792-2059.

Marion County – Lowes Parking Lot, 525 Dixie Lee Center Rd., Kimball, 8 a.m.-noon. The contact is Matthew Deist at (423) 942-2656.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.”

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,400 one-day collection events.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household hazardous waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Conditionally Exempt Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.) An appointment is also necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

Many counties and municipalities meet the needs of local residents by providing collection of batteries, oil, paint, antifreeze and electronic scrap – or BOPAE, as it is sometimes called. When handled correctly, these BOPAE materials are minimally hazardous, but inappropriate for collection at household hazardous waste events. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local city or county solid waste department to find BOPAE collection sites in their area.

When transporting materials to the site, place containers in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck. Be sure to keep materials away from children and pets.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link .

The post Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collection Service in Cheatham County This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

Frost Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation

From TBI Newsroom On Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the August 7th fire at the site of the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video – captured from a nearby business – that shows two people in the immediate area prior to and immediately […] The post TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
pethelpful.com

Dog Rescue Near Nashville Is Offering a Free 'Glamping' Stay in Exchange for Help Building Their New Barn

Right now there are countless dogs in shelters across the United States, and some shelters are completely full. These shelters are unable to take any more dogs unless some are adopted or more facilities are built to hold them. One shelter near Nashville, Tennessee is attempting to build a new barn for their animals and are asking the public for help with a unique offer as incentive.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

