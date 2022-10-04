ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year.

Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers will encounter lane closures for about six to seven days at each location while work is being done. The work will narrow the interstate to one lane in both directions. All work is weather dependent, and the schedule could be shifted to accommodate for any expected rain chances.

  • Cheatham County: The fog sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County line to the Davidson County line (MM 184-191)
    • October 10 – 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends
  • Robertson County: The fog sealing of I-65 from the Sumner County line to the Honey Run Creek Bridge (MM 104-110)
    • October 17 – 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends

The plan identifies the two projects as candidates for fog sealing which is the application of a thin layer of asphalt binder to the surface that helps seal cracks and slow deterioration due to age. The treatment can only be done at certain temperatures and that’s why it will be conducted during daytime hours.

The Enhanced Maintenance Plan includes a third project that did not meet requirements for fog sealing due to the type of asphalt at that location. But it will continue to be patched and repaired as needed.

  • Davidson County: The resurfacing of I-40 from U.S. 70S to near U.S. 70/SR 24/Charlotte Pike

Last May TDOT determined several locations in middle Tennessee that would not make it through another winter like we had this past year and created an Enhanced Resurfacing Plan . The three projects above were the only ones not fully resurfaced because the bids came in too high or there were no bids at all. They will be resurfaced next year.

The post I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures October 6 – 12, 2022 Friday, October 07, 2022 | 09:19am DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic we alsos and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit […] The post TRAFFIC Lane Closures and Road Construction 10-7-12,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning

Frost Advisory URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 232 AM CDT Sat Oct 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- /O.NEW.KOHX.FR.Y.0006.221009T0600Z-221009T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount […] The post WEATHER ALERT : Frost Advisory For Sunday Morning appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Music City Food Truck Park Saturday, October 8, 2022 The Marketplace in East Nashville, 400 Davidson St., Nashville, TN There will be food trucks, markets, and alcoholic drinks served. The events will take place from 11 AM to 4 PM. Cheatham […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamson County, TN
Government
Robertson County, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
County
Robertson County, TN
County
Cheatham County, TN
County
Sumner County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Traffic
Local
Tennessee Traffic
Sumner County, TN
Government
County
Williamson County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Cheatham County, TN
Government
Cheatham County Source

2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8

Middle Tennessee high school football week eight is here. Several schools played on Thursday night. Below are the scores from the games on Thursday, Oct 6 and we will update this article as the Friday night scores come in. The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, […] The post 2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Scores – Week 8 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation

From TBI Newsroom On Wednesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the August 7th fire at the site of the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released portions of surveillance video – captured from a nearby business – that shows two people in the immediate area prior to and immediately […] The post TBI Seeking Public’s Assistance in Sumner County Fire Investigation appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Town of Pegram Gifted Veterans Memorial

The Board of Mayor and Alderman announced the Town of Pegram was recently gifted the Veterans Memorial (located at the corner of Thompson Rd and Station Dr) by the Trinity Group. Veterans who lived in Cheatham County at any point during their lifetime may be added to the Memorial. Applications are available at Pegram Town […] The post Town of Pegram Gifted Veterans Memorial appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects

Detectives need help identifying two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang. On July 12, a female deposited a stolen check for $4,600 into an account at Redstone Financial Credit Union on Fortress Blvd. The account belongs to a woman whose car was broken into, and her purse was stolen at a […] The post Murfreesboro Police Looking for Two Felony Lane Gang Suspects appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Cheatham County Source

Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville

Opening in early November, New York City’s cult-favorite restaurant, Two Hands, will welcome guests to its first Nashville location in the Gulch. Located at 606 8th Ave South in Nashville, the 70-seat restaurant embraces a community-focused environment, serving breakfast through dinner with a conscious approach to health and lifestyle. From coffee ’til cocktails, Two Hands presents […] The post Popular New York Restaurant, Two Hands, is Coming to Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting lane closures on Interstate 24 over the weekend for work on the median. The work on I-24 will begin Friday, September 30, at 8 p.m. and last until Monday, October 3, at 5 a.m. at State Route 254/Bell Road (Exit 59). Crews with Bell and Associates will be […] The post Concrete Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-24 in Davidson Co. appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Blue Raiders Football: UAB Crushes Middle Tennessee in Birmingham

Middle Tennessee football fell behind early and stayed behind the rest of the way, allowing UAB to score on their first six possessions en route to a 41-14 loss at Protective Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Blue Raiders (3-3, 0-2 C-USA) showed few signs of life on either offense or defense, allowing the Blazers (3-2, […] The post Blue Raiders Football: UAB Crushes Middle Tennessee in Birmingham appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 25 to October 1, 2022. Cheatham County Source 3 Tennessee State Park Road Trips Road trips are great because they’re flexible, affordable, and full of activities that you choose. Everything can be customized, from where you stay to what you see and how far […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 25, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#I 65#Asphalt#Construction Maintenance
Cheatham County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief

Crews from Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) left Thursday morning for Ridgeland, South Carolina, to assist Palmetto Electric Cooperative with power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Palmetto Electric serves over 75,000 members in Beaufort, Hampton and Jasper counties along the southern coast of South Carolina. Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwest Florida coastline […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Crews Travel to South Carolina to Aid in Hurricane Ian Relief appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-5,2022 Nice!

That’s right, just one word…. NICE! Enjoy because the weekend outlook calls for more Fall like weather. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. For your close to […] The post WEATHER 10-5,2022 Nice! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died

Real estate developer, Pat Emery has died, reports Nashville Business Journal. Emery was 72, no information has been released about a memorial service at this time. While you may not recognize the name, you will recognize his influence on the Nashville area. Emery’s latest project was Fifth + Broadway located in downtown Nashville, a mixed-use […] The post Real Estate Developer Pat Emery has Died appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Columbia State Receives Support from the City for New Southern Regional Technology Center

Columbia State Community College is excited to share that the new Southern Regional Technology Center slated for the Columbia Campus has strong support from the City of Columbia. The City Council recently passed a resolution pledging their support. “It was a pleasure to attend the City Council meeting and hear the expressed commitment to continue […] The post Columbia State Receives Support from the City for New Southern Regional Technology Center appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
COLUMBIA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Cheatham County Source

WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 10-8-9,2022 Noticeably Cooler

Get out the jackets and the blankets, because it’s a perfect weekend to enjoy crisp air and college and pro football this weekend. Warmer temperatures return next week. Find Your Close To Home Live Weather Radar, Live Traffic, and Live High School Football Scores by clicking on your county below: Saturday Sunny, with a high […] The post WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST 10-8-9,2022 Noticeably Cooler appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-4,2022 Layers

Layers is the keyword this week, though major changes are coming this weekend. Warm days more Spring-like than fall will be followed by cooler nights. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 45. North northeast […] The post WEATHER 10-4,2022 Layers appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels

As BNA continues its trajectory of unprecedented growth, travelers are urged to follow a few guidelines to make their journey easier, especially for any upcoming fall trips. Know Your Flight Status: Check the status of your flight with the airline prior to departure. Search flight departure information here. Check TSA Wait Times: TSA wait time […] The post Tips on Navigating Nashville International Airport® for Your Fall Break Travels appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

$100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL – Woo Hoo! A Powerball player in Spring Hill won $100,000 from the drawing held last night, October 1, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power […] The post $100,000 Powerball W/inner Sold in Spring Hill appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SPRING HILL, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy