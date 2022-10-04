I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) awarded contracts for two projects identified in its Enhanced Maintenance Plan extending the life of the roads until they can be fully resurfaced next year.

Both projects were awarded to Hudson Construction Company and the work will require daytime lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drivers will encounter lane closures for about six to seven days at each location while work is being done. The work will narrow the interstate to one lane in both directions. All work is weather dependent, and the schedule could be shifted to accommodate for any expected rain chances.

Cheatham County: The fog sealing of I-40 from the Williamson County line to the Davidson County line (MM 184-191) October 10 – 20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends

Robertson County: The fog sealing of I-65 from the Sumner County line to the Honey Run Creek Bridge (MM 104-110) October 17 – 31, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends



The plan identifies the two projects as candidates for fog sealing which is the application of a thin layer of asphalt binder to the surface that helps seal cracks and slow deterioration due to age. The treatment can only be done at certain temperatures and that’s why it will be conducted during daytime hours.

The Enhanced Maintenance Plan includes a third project that did not meet requirements for fog sealing due to the type of asphalt at that location. But it will continue to be patched and repaired as needed.

Davidson County: The resurfacing of I-40 from U.S. 70S to near U.S. 70/SR 24/Charlotte Pike

Last May TDOT determined several locations in middle Tennessee that would not make it through another winter like we had this past year and created an Enhanced Resurfacing Plan . The three projects above were the only ones not fully resurfaced because the bids came in too high or there were no bids at all. They will be resurfaced next year.

The post I-40 & I-65 Lane Closures Needed for Fog Sealing appeared first on Cheatham County Source .