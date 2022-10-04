Adrian Symphony Orchestra to host top violinists in 2022-23

ADRIAN — What the Adrian Symphony Orchestra is calling “the season of the concertmaster” begins Sunday afternoon with a concert featuring a performance of Bruch’s Violin Concerto with guest artist Kim Kaloyanides Kennedy, the Detroit Symphony’s associate concertmaster.

Each of the season’s three classical-music orchestral concerts — Sunday’s, Nov. 13’s, and April 28, 2023’s — spotlights a concertmaster from one of America’s great orchestras, performing three of the repertoire’s best-known violin concertos.

Nov. 13’s concert features Martin Chalifour, concertmaster of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performing the Barber Violin Concerto, while the April 28 concert includes a performance of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto by Philadelphia Orchestra concertmaster David Kim.

This Sunday’s concert also introduces the ASO’s new concertmaster, Michael Romans. Between that, and the fact that ASO Music Director Bruce Anthony Kiesling has long wanted to bring David Kim, a friend of his, to Adrian, “we hit on the idea of having a season of all concertmasters,” Kiesling said.

And he’s happy it could be worked out with each of the musicians he wanted to feature. “It’s a real treat for us to get to play with concertmasters from major professional orchestras,” he said. “We’re very lucky to have them come, and I’m really quite proud to have them here, because we have an orchestra the community can be proud of.”

Each of the three classical concerts also features a work composed by a woman.

Amy Beach’s “Bal Masque” is on Sunday’s program, while the Nov. 13 concert includes Dai Wei’s “The Dancing Moonlight.”

The latter “is as charming as can be, and I’m looking forward to doing it again,” Kiesling said, and the composer will be in Adrian for the concert. “She’s a really interesting artist and I’m looking forward to having her here to talk with our musicians and audience.”

As for the April 28 concert, it includes a piece born out of Americans’ recent experience: “Seven O’Clock Shout” by Valerie Coleman. Coleman wrote the piece in memory of the way, every night at 7 p.m. during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Yorkers opened their windows and banged pots and pans to honor the medical personnel who were changing shifts at that time.

Two other pieces among the season’s offerings evoke an even more current situation. The Nov. 13 concert includes Tchaikovsky’s Second Symphony, which was known for many years as the “Little Russian” Symphony. But, because “Little Russia” is a nickname for Ukraine, “many orchestras now are calling it the ‘Ukrainian’ Symphony,” Kiesling said.

The work was programmed long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “but it seems so appropriate now.”

Another coincidental (given when the season had to be programmed) shout-out to Ukraine comes in the April 28 concert, which the ASO has titled “Great Gates!” It includes the orchestral version of Mussorgsky’s massive suite “Pictures at an Exhibition,” the concluding movement of which is generally known as “The Great Gate of Kiev.”

The ASO also brings back two concerts which have proven perennial season favorites: a holiday pops concert on Dec. 10 and a concert of movie music on Feb. 17, 2023.

And a favorite performer returns to the ASO season as well, for the March 18 concert: soprano Leah Crocetto, this time along with bass-baritone Christian Pursell and pianist Ronny Greenberg.

While no repertoire is ready to announce yet, “she’s Leah, and it’ll be great,” Kiesling said, laughing.

Finally, as has been the case for many years now, the ASO wraps up its season in June with a performance that actually has nothing to do with the orchestra itself. And this time, it returns to a genre that ended the season on many occasions: swing music. The June 2 concert, “Swing Into Summer,” features the ASO Swing Band under the direction of bandleader Paul Keller.

ASO’s 2022-23 season

3 p.m. Oct. 9: “Scheherazade” with guest artist Kim Kaloyanides Kennedy performing Bruch’s Violin Concerto, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Beach’s “Bal Masque.”

3 p.m. Nov. 13: “Folk Inspirations” with guest artist Martin Chalifour performing Barber’s Violin Concerto. Also on the program: Wei’s “The Dancing Moonlight” and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 2.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 10: “Together for the Holidays” pops concert with soloists and combined choirs.

7 p.m. Feb. 17, 2023: “Adventures in Film” pops concert of movie music.

7:30 p.m. March 18, 2023: “Evening With Leah Crocetto” along with bass-baritone Christian Pursell and pianist Ronny Greenberg.

7:30 p.m. April 28, 2023: “Great Gates” with guest artist David Kim performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto. Also, Coleman’s “Seven O’Clock Shout” and Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

7:30 p.m. June 2, 2023: “Swing Into Summer” featuring the ASO Swing Band conducted by Paul Keller.

All performances are in Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College. For ticket information, go online to adriansymphony.org or call the ASO at 517-264-3121.