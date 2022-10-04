Read full article on original website
Liquid Death canned water company is now worth $700 million
For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.
Decibel Expands In Israel As Demand For Cannabis Products Grows
Cannabis producer Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. DB DBCCF is launching its Qwest brand and cannabis products in Israel as part of an ongoing supply agreement with Breath of Life International Ltd. The supply agreement is for $4.8 million of premium cannabis product, with the first shipment expected in the fourth...
Energy Drinks Test Direct-to-Consumer Route to Sharpen Customer Insights
As new food and beverage brands hit the market, those that gather the most information about consumer reactions and desires early on have the best shot at success. Consequently, many emerging brands are leveraging direct-to-consumer (D2C) online shops to refine their products in a nimbler way than was possible before the rise of eCommerce.
Coty 'Undefines' Beauty in New Brand Mission
Coty has unveiled what it calls a "new company purpose," with a new tagline: Fearless. Forward. You. The company has reportedly placed "fearless kindness" at the center of its corporate values, impacting processes, the businesses, its partners, employees and, of course, consumers. Under the new mission, Coty is focused on...
Jay-Z Invests $16.5 Million In Robotic Pizza Startup
Jay-Z is looking to infiltrate the food industry with his recent investment in a pizza delivery chain powered by robots. The rap star and entrepreneur’s Marcy Venture Partners recently led a $16.5M round of investments in Stellar Pizza, an L.A.-based start-up that created an automated pizza machine that can make and cook an entire pie of pizza from scratch within five minutes flat.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsCiara Partners With Instacart For Healthy Food InitiativeDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show Created by former SpaceX engineers, including the company’s former CEO...
Port optimisation through trade and technology
Efforts are being made to establish digitalisation in port operations, significant progress has been made in the Saudi region. At the Saudi Maritime Congress 2022 in September, panelists discussed port facilities and services which optimised port calls and overcame congestion, while also considering sustainability and the environment in these developments.
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
omran city
Omran City has been leading the Egyptian real estate market for a long time. Their history and experience are matched by very few companies. They have plenty of real estate agents that will work closely with their clients to find them the best property for their budget. Based on the feedback of past clients, the estate agents working at the location have great communication skills. They do not rush you into making a decision or needlessly pressure you.
Poured Is the Workforce Solution for the Next Generation
In today’s retail landscape, finding talent is harder than ever, forcing brands and retailers to spend higher volumes of resources and several weeks of time. That’s where Poured comes in. Founded by Jonny Tucker and Joe Roberts in 2016, Poured, the app that connects retailers and brands with...
Oriental Dessert in a New Style
Safo is a manufacturer from Kazakhstan that enters two markets at once: Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The brand’s product is very unique — classic oriental delicacies covered with milk chocolate. The name of the product means “pure”, emphasizing the naturalness of all ingredients: from the filling to the chocolate...
Cefla launches website with sensory experience to showcase ceramic options
Cefla Group launched www.ceflafinishing-ceramic.com, a new website dedicated to ceramic surface decoration. The company says the website is an “evocative virtual space” conceived to describe the new ceramic borders in the design field and the cutting-edge solutions by Cefla Finishing Business Unit. The cutting-edge solutions aim to meet...
LOVE SECCO
LOVE Secco is a personal drink of the freelance studio of Jacki Mess and the photographer Jenny Bewer in Hamburg Altona. Working together in their studio, loving to have an after work secco, they wanted to create an individual drink for their studio – which also works as a business card. The result was LOVE Secco – a modern and fun packaging, filled with a lot of love!
Green Love
Green Love — an eco-brand of household cleaning products, which provides certified eco-friendly home care products, created on the basis of naturally-occurring plant components and designed for daily use and maintaining cleanliness in the house. The name itself — Green Love — speaks about endless love for the world....
Leasepath and DataGardener Form Partnership for Equipment Finance Industry
Leasepath formed a strategic partnership with DataGardener, the London-based provider of comprehensive business and financial data and lending intelligence tools for credit and risk professionals. “Our experience of working with Leasepath was a breath of fresh air,” Robert Holland, chief sales & marketing officer at DataGardener, said. “The Leasepath platform...
World Mobile Forms an Exclusive Partnership With Immunify.Life
World Mobile has formed an exclusive partnership with Immunify.Life, with the intention and aim of jointly improving and upgrading the overall healthcare system and also effectively working towards creating better means of linking up with the left-out and backward areas which are, more often than not, completely out of reach of most people. Both of these entities are known to deliver to the needy people better access in terms of cost-effective internet connectivity so that they are made more comfortable, and it becomes more convenient for them to search for related medical solutions to their many problems, and medical care of every sort, on the whole.
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
rePurpose Global Launches Plastic Reality Project to Fight Plastic Pollution
RePurpose Global, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing plastic waste, launched the Plastic Reality Project to educate corporate leaders and environmental practitioners on the best ways to fight plastic pollution and accelerate plastic-reduction efforts. Launched with support from the Sustainable Ocean Alliance and the GreenBiz Group, the Plastic Reality Project...
ALIA Artisanal Preserves
Alia is an artisanal preserves brand established in Lebanon which encompasses a whole range of products such as jams, distilleries, dried fruits, olive oil and dairy goods. The logo of Alia consists of a modern stylized typographic composition which entails both English and Arabic variations; juxtaposed to form a contemporary emblem.
6-Step Framework for Procurement to Drive Sustainability
When sustainability is taken seriously, companies focus on achieving a fine balance between business objectives and social and ethical obligations, and this results in benefits which are briefly explained below. ● Increases business opportunities as customers prefer to associate with companies that have “green” and “sustainable” products....
LanzaTech and Brookfield Form Strategic Partnership with an Initial $500 Million Commitment
LanzaTech NZ, Inc., an innovative Carbon Capture and Transformation company that transforms waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging, and other products that people use in their daily lives, announces a funding partnership with Brookfield Renewable, and its institutional partners, to co-develop and build new commercial-scale production plants that will employ LanzaTech’s CCT technology, which transforms captured carbon into valuable raw material commodities.
