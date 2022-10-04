World Mobile has formed an exclusive partnership with Immunify.Life, with the intention and aim of jointly improving and upgrading the overall healthcare system and also effectively working towards creating better means of linking up with the left-out and backward areas which are, more often than not, completely out of reach of most people. Both of these entities are known to deliver to the needy people better access in terms of cost-effective internet connectivity so that they are made more comfortable, and it becomes more convenient for them to search for related medical solutions to their many problems, and medical care of every sort, on the whole.

