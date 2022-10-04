True crime author Tobin Buhk to visit Lenawee District Library Oct. 6

ADRIAN — Michigan true crime author Tobin Buhk will once again partner with the Lenawee District Library for a presentation about some of the deadliest and most dangerous parts of Michigan. His next appearance with the library is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the main branch of the Lenawee District Library, 4459 W. U.S. 223 in Adrian.

Buhk will present one of his most popular programs: Michigan’s Dangerous Women, which takes attendees through the only prison in the state to house women serving long-term sentences. Buhk will explain some of the crimes that landed the women in prison, a news release from the Lenawee District Library said.

Because of the nature of the program, attendance is only for those 18 or older, the library said. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

“Using photos, well-researched evidence and more, learn all about the murderous matrons of the Mitten State,” the release said.

Buhk has written several books focusing on the dark and seedy parts of Michigan, the release said. To research his first book, “Cause of Death,” he volunteered in a county morgue. Some of his other works include the story of the Lonely Hearts Killers, the dark corners of Michigan’s prisons and the various serial killers who have caused havoc throughout the state.

“Tobin goes above and beyond to bring readers an accurate and thoroughly examined history,” the release said.

Buhk will have several of his books available for purchase and for signing after the program, the release said. Cash, checks and PayPal can be used to purchase copies.